Food Grade Lubricants are nothing but indirectly applied additives to food products. Due to over-lubrication, leaks, messy application during maintenance, and others, oil or grease can become a food additive.
The three main forms of food grade lubricants are H1, H2, and H3 soluble oils. H1 lubricants are approved in food processing environments for occasional contact with food. Such lubricants are used as protective films against corrosion to seal tank closures and as lubricants for parts of machinery in cases where the part of the system is potentially exposed to heat. H2 lubricants are used where the lubricant or the lubricating component can not come into contact with food. H3 soluble oils are placed on chains, conveyor belts, and related corrosion control devices.
Special grades include HT1, which are lubricants used as heat transfer fluids in areas of possibilities for food touch. The recently launched food grade lubricants have made major efficiency enhancements. Things provide superior wear safety and improved oxidative and thermal stability.
The food grade lubricants market has been segmented by type (mineral oil, synthetic oil, bio-based oil), by application (food industry, beverages industry, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics industry).
Main Target Audience:
o Food grade lubricants producers and suppliers
o Government and other regulatory bodies
o Research institutes and organizations
o Market analysis and advisory companies
The study is helpful in addressing many important questions specific to industry players such as distributors and partners, end consumers, etc.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
1. FUCHS
2. TOTAL
3. British Petroleum
4. Exxon Mobil
5. Petro-Canada
6. Jax Inc.
7. SKF
8. ITW
9. Kluber
10. Anderol
11. Lubriplate
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Mineral Oil
Synthetic Oil
Bio-based Oil
By Application:
Food Industry
Beverages Industry
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Industry
By Region:
North America
North America, by Country
US
Canada
Mexico
North America, by Type
North America, by Application
Western Europe
Western Europe, by Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Rest of Western Europe
Western Europe, by Type
Western Europe, by Application
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Country
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Type
Asia Pacific, by Application
Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Country
Russia
Turkey
Rest of Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Type
Eastern Europe, by Application
Middle East
Middle East, by Country
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Iran
Rest of Middle East
Middle East, by Type
Middle East, by Application
Rest of the World
Rest of the World, by Country
South America
Africa
Rest of the World, by Type
Rest of the World, by Application
Objectives of this report:
o To estimate the market size for the food grade lubricants market on a regional and global basis.
o To identify major segments in the food grade lubricants market and evaluate their market shares and demand.
o To provide a competitive scenario for the food grade lubricants market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.
o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the food grade lubricants market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.
Reasons to Buy This Report:
o It provides niche insights for a decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.
o Market size estimation of the food-grade lubricants market on a regional and global basis.
o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.
o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments
o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the food grade lubricants market.
