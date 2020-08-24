Solar Tracker Market Report Examines Analysis by Latest Trends, Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecast to 2028 | NEXTracker, SOITEC, Abengoa, First Solar, SunPower Corporation

This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global solar tracker market.

According to the report, solar tracker market growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to rising awareness about renewable and sustainable sources of energy. A tracker in solar panels or modules is used to direct the panels towards the sunlight. Trackers help capture maximum energy by changing the panel’s orientation. The global solar tracker market is expected to grow due to government initiatives, such as the National Community Solar Partnership in the US and International Solar Alliance in India. Moreover, with the help of a tracker, solar panels are successfully increasing the power output ratio of the solar panels.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

Detailed information for markets like North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World is provided by the global outlook for solar tracker market. During the forecast period, North America and Western Europe are projected as main regions for shortwave infrared sector. As one of the developed regions, the energy & power sector is important for the operations of different industries in this area

This is one of the key factors regulating solar tracker market growth in those regions. Some of the major countries covered in this region include the USA, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, etc.

During the forecast period Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing regions for the solar tracker market. Some of the fastest-growing economies and increasing energy & power demand to cater for high population & industries are expected to drive demand in this area. During the forecast period, China and India are expected to record large demand. During the forecast period, the Middle East which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar and others promises high market potential. In terms of market demand during the forecast period, the rest of the world including South America and Africa are developing regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for solar tracker market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global solar tracker market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies there have been several primary developments done by major companies like, AllEarth Renewables, NEXTracker Inc., Soitec, Abengoa Solar, First Solar (Ray Tracker), Array Technologies, DEGERenergie, Grupo Clavijo, SunPower, Titan Tracker, PV Powerway, SmartTrak, Energia Ercam, Mecasolar, and Mechatron

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Single Axis

Dual Axis

By Technology:

Solar Photovoltaic

Concentrator Photovoltaic

Concentrated Solar Power

By Application:

Utility

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

