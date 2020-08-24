Power Transformer Market Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2028| ABB Ltd. , Siemens AG , General Electric Company , Crompton Greaves Limited , Toshiba Corporation, Hyundai Electric, Mitsubishi Electric

This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global power transformer market.

Growing demand for electrical power in emerging nations and substantial power plant capacities alongside economic development are a few major factors driving the global demand for power transformers market.

According to the report, a transformer is an electrical tool used to transfer electricity from one circuit to another by electromagnetic induction. The energy transmission is followed by no change in frequency. The word power transformer is used in an electronic system to supply several multi-voltage AC supplies and appropriate current values from the public electricity supply. These transformers are used to step up and step down voltages in distribution systems. The prevalent form of transformer is immersed in and these transformers ‘life span is approximately 30 years. It holds a low voltage, high current circuit on one side of the transformer and it holds a current high voltage circuit on the other side of the transformer. It works on the is based on the Faradays induction principle.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Emerging economies raising production capacities and emphasizing on transmission and distribution infrastructure

o Growing demand for green transformers

o Technological developments in smart transformers to increase productivity with reduced costs

o Significant need for integrated and enhanced transmission lines

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Schneider Electric

2. ABB Transformers Ltd

3. Siemens

4. Kirlosker

5. SPX Transformer

6. Toshiba Corp.

7. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

8. Celme

9. Hyundai Electric

10. Mitsubishi Electric

11. DAIHEN Corporation

12. Hyosung

13. Crompton Greaves

14. General Electric

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

Detailed information for markets like North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World is provided by the global outlook for power transformer market. During the forecast period, North America and Western Europe are projected as main regions for shortwave infrared sector. As one of the developed regions, the energy & power sector is important for the operations of different industries in this area

This is one of the key factors regulating power transformer market growth in those regions. Some of the major countries covered in this region include the USA, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, etc.

During the forecast period Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing regions for the power transformer market. Some of the fastest-growing economies and increasing energy & power demand to cater for high population & industries are expected to drive demand in this area. During the forecast period, China and India are expected to record large demand. During the forecast period, the Middle East which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar and others promises high market potential. In terms of market demand during the forecast period, the rest of the world including South America and Africa are developing regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for power transformer market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global power transformer market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

Market Segmentation:

By Power Rating:

Small Power Transformer (Up to 60MVA)

Medium Power Transformer (61 – 600MVA)

Large Power Transformer (Above 600MVA)

By Cooling Type:

Oil-Cooled Transformer

Power-Cooled Transformer

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest Of North America)

By Power Rating

By Cooling Type

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Power Rating

By Cooling Type

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Power Rating

By Cooling Type

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Power Rating

By Cooling Type

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Power Rating

By Cooling Type

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa, Rest of the World)

By Power Rating

By Cooling Type

By Application

Reasons To Buy This Report:

Market size estimation of the power transformer market on a regional and global basis

The unique research design for market size estimation and forecast

Profiling of major companies operating in the market with key developments

Broad scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market

