Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market to Witness Stellar Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years

Persistence Market Research delivers in-depth research on the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market in its latest report titled “Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024”. According to the report, long-term outlook on the dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market remains positive, with the market expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.1% in terms of value and 7.1% in terms of volume during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

Factors such as potential health benefits of dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients, high demand for milk-based ingredients in skin and hair care cosmetics, significant demand for immunoglobulins from the functional food and infant formula & clinical nutrition industry, high demand for colostrum in sports food & beverages, and new technological developments in protein ingredients are expected to drive revenue growth of the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market.

However, lack of consumer awareness, high competition among manufacturers, lactose intolerance amongst some users, shortage in the supply of dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients, increasing raw material and manufacturing costs, and pricing issues in the infant formula segment are the main restraints affecting the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market.

Market forecast

The global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market is segmented on the basis of ingredients type, application, and region. By ingredients type, the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market is segmented into dairy protein, prebiotics, vitamin & minerals, colostrum, and nucleotides. By application, the market is categorized into functional food, infant formula & clinical nutrition, dairy products, bakery & confectionaries, and personal care. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of application, the infant formula & clinical nutrition and dairy products segments are projected to exhibit CAGRs of 9.1% and 8.6%, respectively, in terms of market value during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand for infant formula & clinical nutrition and use of dairy products in industries such as cosmetics, food & beverages, and many others.

On the basis of region, North America is estimated to be the key market for dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients, accounting for 33.7% value share of the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market in 2016. The region continues to dominate the market and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. The markets in Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America are anticipated to contribute majorly to the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market. The market in Europe is expected to account for 30.2% share in terms of value and 29.5% in terms of volume in the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market and will be valued at US$ 1,890.7 Mn by 2024 end. The increasing demand for infant formula & clinical nutrition and dairy products from the food & beverage and cosmetics sector of APAC, especially Japan and India is expected to fuel revenue growth of the market in the region. The market in Latin America was valued at US$262 Mn in 2015 and is poised to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape

Key market participants covered in this report include Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Proliant Inc., Arla Foods amba, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co., Cargill Inc., APS Biogroup, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Nestlé SA, Danone SA, and others. Key market players are focusing on increasing the variety of products available in the market and are also concentrating on gaining a foothold in various regional markets.