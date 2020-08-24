Pilates & Yoga Studios Market in Asia-Pacific 2018-2025 | Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

Pilates & Yoga Studios Market report has been compiled by the best subject matter experts and market research professionals to ensure that the data in the report is obtained from the most authentic sources and the forecast is of the highest accuracy.

The Pilates & Yoga Studios Market size was valued at $87,926 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $215,811 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Pilates & yoga studios are rooms, buildings, or other places where Pilates & yoga classes are conducted. It may be a single room or a structure with multiple classrooms with props or heated humidified rooms. Pilates & yoga studios offer workout sessions with instructors, coaching and motivating the participants to achieve fitness. Pilates is a form of exercise that aims to strengthen muscles while improving body flexibility and postural alignment, while yoga is an entire compendium of exercises designed to stimulate and rejuvenate the mind and body.

Growth in health awareness along with increase in fitness consciousness among young generation and upsurge in disposable income are some of the notable factors that support the market growth. Market players are adopting promotional & marketing activities as their key strategy to increase their market reach.

Increase in prevalence of obesity and rise in health consciousness majorly boost the growth of the global Pilates & yoga studios market. Furthermore, government initiatives to promote healthy life fuel the rise in number of participants for Pilates & yoga.

However, presence of other alternatives such as multi-specialty gym, fitness centers, and therapy classes hampers the market growth. On the contrary, improvement in lifestyle, increase in youth population, and rise in per-capita income in developing countries are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the Pilates & yoga studios market.

The global Pilates & yoga studios market is segmented based on activity and region. Based on activity, the market is categorized into yoga classes, Pilates classes, Pilates & yoga accreditation training, and merchandise sales. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of Latin America).

Key leading players operating in the Pilates and Yoga Studios industry are Alona Pilates, Authentic Pilates Ltd, Body & Soul Yoga Club (China), Core Pilates, Fitness Firm Yoga and Pilates Studio, Fitness Unlimited, Flex Studio, M Pilates+Yoga, Pilates Plus LLC and Studio Pilates & Yoga, LLC.

Other players in the value chain include Endurance Pilates & Yoga, Core Pilates & Yoga Studio, Breathe Pilates & Yoga, Pure International, The flow yoga and Pilates, Azulfit, The Movement Studio, Power Pilates Studio, Absolute Pilates SA and Pilates Unlimited.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Pilates & yoga studios market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed analysis of market segments measures the potential of the market. These segments outline the favorable conditions for the market forecast.

The Pilates & yoga studios market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Activity

Yoga Classes

Pilates Classes

Pilates & Yoga Accreditation Training

Merchandise Sales

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

