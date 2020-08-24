Recent Analysis of Thermal Management Market | Aavid Thermalloy, Vertiv, European Thermodynamics and Others.

Global Thermal Management Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Thermal Management market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Global Thermal Management Market size is estimated to be USD 8.8 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach 12.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Thermal Management Market:

Honeywell International (US)

Aavid Thermalloy (US)

Vertiv (US)

European Thermodynamics (UK)

Master Bond (US)

The COVID-19 outbreak generated both demand-side and supply-side shocks rumbling across the global economy. Leading US-based thermal management solution providers such as Vertiv and Aavid Thermalloy have incurred significant losses owing to the pandemic spread. The strong actions such as imposing country-wide lockdown taken by governments globally to curb the spread of COVID-19 is expected to have a severe impact on the entire manufacturing industry.

Convection cooling devices is expected to account for the largest share of the thermal management market during the forecast period. Convection cooling devices are increasingly being used in electronic components, electronic circuits, and PCBs. These devices help lower the peak temperature of different systems wherein they are installed with natural and forced convection cooling technologies.

Competitive Landscape of Thermal Management Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Of Key Market Players

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio (For 25 Companies)

5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Companies)

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Product Launches & Developments

6.2 Partnerships And Agreements

6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions And Expansions

Reason to access this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall thermal management market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

