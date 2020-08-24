Poland Wind Power Market Report- In-Depth Analysis, Emerging Technology Trends, Key Players, and Regional Forecast to 2027

The study includes analysis of the Poland Wind Power Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Poland Wind Power Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Poland Wind Power Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Poland wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Poland renewable power market and Poland wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Poland renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends(2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Poland wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind projects.

– Deal analysis of Poland wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources

– Major Contracts and Collborations realted to wind power sector in Poland.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Wind Power, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.4 Wind Power Market, Technology Overview

2.5 Wind Power Market, Turbine Components

2.6 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, Poland, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, Poland, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, Poland, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4 Wind Power Market, Poland

4.1 Wind Power Market, Poland, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.1.1 Wind Power Market, Poland, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2010-2030

4.2 Wind Power Market, Poland, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

4.3 Wind Power Market, Poland, Market Size, 2010-2025

4.4 Wind Power Market, Poland, Plants Based Analysis, 2018

4.4.1 Wind Power Market, Poland, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.4.2 Wind Power Market, Poland, Upcoming Projects, 2018

4.4.3 Wind Power Market, Poland, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.5 Wind Power Market, Poland, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.5.1 Wind Power Market, Poland, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.5.2 Wind Power Market, Poland, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Poland

5.1 Renewable Energy Sources Act (RES Act)

5.1.1 Amendments under the RES Act

5.2 Renewable Energy Auctions

5.2.1 Restrictions for renewable auctions

5.2.2 Auction Rules

5.2.3 Modifications made in the amendment

5.3 Feed-in-Tariff

5.4 Feed-in-Premium

5.5 Declarations under COP24

5.6 Loan-National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management

5.7 BOCIAN-support for distributed energy sources

5.8 National Renewable Energy Action Plan

5.9 Direction of development for agricultural biogas plants in Poland 2010-2020

5.10 Polish Energy Policy 2030

5.11 Polish Energy Policy 2040 (Drafted)

5.12 Green Investment Scheme

5.13 Cetrification-based Investment Scheme

5.14 Improving Air Quality Programme

5.15 Energy Law Act

5.15.1 Quota System (Renewable Portfolio Standards)

5.16 Renewable Energy Tax Excise 2002

5.17 Subsidy (National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management – Prosumer)

5.18 Environmental Protection Law

5.19 Energy Efficiency Action Plan

6 Wind Power Market, Poland, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Tauron Polska Energia SA

6.1.1 Tauron Polska Energia SA – Company Overview

6.1.2 Tauron Polska Energia SA – Business Description

6.1.3 Tauron Polska Energia SA – SWOT Analysis

6.1.4 Tauron Polska Energia SA – Major Products and Services

6.1.5 Tauron Polska Energia SA – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA

6.2.1 PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA – Company Overview

6.2.2 PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA – Business Description

6.2.3 PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA – SWOT Analysis

6.2.4 PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA – Major Products and Services

6.2.5 PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: PGE Energia Odnawialna SA

6.3.1 PGE Energia Odnawialna SA – Company Overview

6.3.2 PGE Energia Odnawialna SA – Major Products and Services

6.3.3 PGE Energia Odnawialna SA – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: EDP Renovaveis SA

6.4.1 EDP Renovaveis SA – Company Overview

6.4.2 EDP Renovaveis SA – Business Description

6.4.3 EDP Renovaveis SA – SWOT Analysis

6.4.4 EDP Renovaveis SA – Major Products and Services

6.4.5 EDP Renovaveis SA – Head Office

7 Appendix

and more…