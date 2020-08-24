Active Ingredients Market By Components, Verticals and Region – Global Forecast to 2025
The global Active Ingredients market was valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.24 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025.
Active ingredients introduction has changed the landscape of the personal care industry. The demand for active ingredient containing creams and lotions is increasing at a rapid pace. With growing attention towards personal care products the demand for active ingredients is expected to increase rapidly over the forecast period.
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:
Market Dynamics:
1. Market Drivers
1.1 Growing demand for multifunctional ingredients
1.2 Rising consumption of anti-ageing, skin whitening and sun protection products
2. Market Restraints
2.1 High cost of manufacturing of active ingredients
Market Segmentation:
The global Active Ingredients marketis segmented on the basis ofproduct, applicationand region.
1. By Product:
1.1 UV Filters
1.2 Anti-ageing Agents
1.3 Conditioning Agents
1.4 Skin Lightening Agents
1.5 Others
2. By Application:
2.1 Hair Care
2.1.1 Shampoos
2.1.2 Dyes
2.2 Skin Care
2.2.1 Body Care
2.2.2 Face Care
2.2.3 Sun Care
3. By Region:
3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)
3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
3.5 Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The major players in the market are as follows:
1. Ashland
2. BASF SE
3. AkzoNobel
4. Evonik
5. Clariant
6. Lonza Group Ltd.
7. Gattefosse
8. Sederma Inc.
9. Seppic SA
10. Lucas Meyer Cosmetics
11. CpKelco ( A Huber Company)
12. Symrise
13. Givaudan
14. Vantage Specialty Ingredients
15. Emery Oleochemicals Group
These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
