Active Ingredients Market By Components, Verticals and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

The global Active Ingredients market was valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.24 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Active ingredients introduction has changed the landscape of the personal care industry. The demand for active ingredient containing creams and lotions is increasing at a rapid pace. With growing attention towards personal care products the demand for active ingredients is expected to increase rapidly over the forecast period.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for multifunctional ingredients

1.2 Rising consumption of anti-ageing, skin whitening and sun protection products

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of manufacturing of active ingredients

Market Segmentation:

The global Active Ingredients marketis segmented on the basis ofproduct, applicationand region.

1. By Product:

1.1 UV Filters

1.2 Anti-ageing Agents

1.3 Conditioning Agents

1.4 Skin Lightening Agents

1.5 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Hair Care

2.1.1 Shampoos

2.1.2 Dyes

2.2 Skin Care

2.2.1 Body Care

2.2.2 Face Care

2.2.3 Sun Care

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Ashland

2. BASF SE

3. AkzoNobel

4. Evonik

5. Clariant

6. Lonza Group Ltd.

7. Gattefosse

8. Sederma Inc.

9. Seppic SA

10. Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

11. CpKelco ( A Huber Company)

12. Symrise

13. Givaudan

14. Vantage Specialty Ingredients

15. Emery Oleochemicals Group

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Active Ingredients marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

