Adventure Travel Market: Key Players and Driving Factors Analysis

Global Adventure Travel Market – Introduction

Adventure tourism is a travel or exploration with a certain amount of risk faced for duration of the travel. Adventure tourism comprises several activities such as rafting, paragliding, caving, skiing, cycling, climbing, and hiking. Moreover, according to the U.S. Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA), adventure travel may consist of cultural exchange, physical activities, and connecting with nature. Tourism is the most rapidly expanding sector, of which adventure tourism is one of the most rapidly expanding segments.

Global Adventure Travel Market – Competition Landscape

Thomas Cook Group

Founded in 1841, Thomas Cook Group is headquartered in London, the U.K. The company is engaged in offering leisure travel service that consists of adventure travels. The company operates in more than 17 countries. Additionally, the company has around 105 aircraft, more than 200 owned brands, and 22 million customers all over the world.

G Adventure

Incorporated in 1990, G Adventure is based in Toronto, Canada. The company specializes in adventure travel and social enterprise. The company offers various travel styles such as classic tours, National Geographic Journeys, 18-to-Thirtysomethings Tours, wellness tours, active tours, rail tours, marine tours, local living tours, family tours, and private travel. G Adventure has presence in more than 28 countries across the world.

Mountain Travel Sobek

Based in Emeryville, California (the U.S.), Mountain Travel Sobek has experience of more than 50 years in international adventure travel. The company offers various types of adventure travels with different activity levels such as Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, and Level 5. Moreover, the company provides activities such as cruising, cultural exchange, family adventure, hiking and trekking, rafting and kayaking, wellness, wildlife and safari, and women’s adventure. Mountain Travel Sobek has presence across the globe.

Major companies operating in the global adventure travel market are Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Cox & Kings Ltd., Jet2holidays.com, Lindblad Expeditions, Oku Japan, Scott Dunn Ltd., Tauck, TCS World Travel, Thomas Cook Group, G Adventures, Audley Travel, Exodus Travel, Intrepid Group, and Urban Adventures.

Global Adventure Travel Market – Driver

Growing Government initiatives

With growing inclination of travelers toward adventure activities, the demand for adventure travel services is rising rapidly across the world. Moreover, substantial increase in government initiatives in the form of private and public partnerships to encourage tourism is likely to drive the global adventure tourism market in the next few year. On the other hand, rise in the penetration of social media is projected to provide immense opportunities to the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, Americas and Europe collectively hold a major share in the global adventure travel market. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the maximum rate during the forecast period.

Global Adventure Travel Market – Segmentation

The global adventure travel market can be segmented based on:

Type

Activity

Type of Travelers

Age Group

Sales Channel

Region

Global Adventure Travel Market, by Type

In terms of type, the global adventure travel market can be divided into:

Hard

Soft

Others

Global Adventure Travel Market, by Activity

In terms of activity, the global adventure travel market can be segregated into:

Land-based Activity

Water-based Activity

Air-based Activity

Global Adventure Travel Market, by Type of Travelers

Based on type of travelers, the global adventure travel market can be segmented into:

Solo

Friends/Group

Couple

Family

Global Adventure Travel Market, by Age Group

Based on age group, the global adventure travel market can be classified into:

Below 30 Years

30–41 Years

42–49 Years

50 Years & Above

Global Adventure Travel Market, by Sales Channel

In terms of sales channel, the global adventure travel market can be categorized into:

Travel Agent

Direct

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?