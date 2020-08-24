Hair Transplant Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast

The global hair transplant market size is likely to gain impetus from the ever-increasing number of surgeries performed in males for treating androgenic alopecia. The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) mentioned that hair restoration procedures surged by approximately 60% worldwide since 2014 because of the rising cases of alopecia. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, “Hair Transplant Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical and Non-surgical), By Gender (Male and Female) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Hair Transplant Centers), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the hair transplant market size was USD 5.94 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 43.13 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.

