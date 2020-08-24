Smart Inhalers Market Size 2020 | North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Regions to Dominate

The global smart inhalers market size is set to gain impetus from the rising utilization of digital technology in the field of healthcare devices. It is aiding in increasing the efficiency of drug delivery devices and is, in turn, speeding up the treatment procedures. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Smart Inhalers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) – Based Smart Inhalers, Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) – Based Smart Inhalers), By Disease Indication (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Channel) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the smart inhalers market size was USD 28.62 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 445.40 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 41.1% during the forecast period.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights

4.1 Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions

4.2 Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries

4.3 Technological Advancements Pertaining to Smart Inhalers

4.4 Industry Background Pertaining to Smart Inhalers

4.5 Key Industry Trends

4.6 New Product Launch

Global Smart Inhalers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1 Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)- based Inhalers

5.2.2 Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)- based Inhalers

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease indication

5.3.1 Asthma

5.3.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

5.4.1 Hospital Pharmacies

5.4.2 Retail Pharmacies

5.4.3 Online Channel

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

North America Smart Inhalers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

6.2.1 Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)- based Inhalers

6.2.2 Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)- based Inhalers

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease indication

6.3.1 Asthma

6.3.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

6.4.1 Hospital Pharmacies

6.4.2 Retail Pharmacies

6.4.3 Online Channel

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.5.1 U.S.

6.5.2 Canada

Europe Smart Inhalers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

7.2.1 Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)- based Inhalers

7.2.2 Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)- based Inhalers

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease indication

7.3.1 Asthma

7.3.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

7.4.1 Hospital Pharmacies

7.4.2 Retail Pharmacies

7.4.3 Online Channel

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub Region

7.5.1 U.K.

7.5.2 Germany

7.5.3 France

7.5.4 Spain

7.5.5 Italy

7.5.6 Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Smart Inhalers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

8.2.1 Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)- based Inhalers

8.2.2 Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)- based Inhalers

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease indication

8.3.1 Asthma

8.3.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

8.4.1 Hospital Pharmacies

8.4.2 Retail Pharmacies

8.4.3 Online Channel

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub Region

8.5.1 Japan

8.5.2 China

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 Australia

8.5.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Smart Inhalers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

9.2.1 Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)- based Inhalers

9.2.2 Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)- based Inhalers

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease indication

9.3.1 Asthma

9.3.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

9.4.1 Hospital Pharmacies

9.4.2 Retail Pharmacies

9.4.3 Online Channel

Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments

Global Market Share Analysis (2019)

Competition Dashboard

Comparative Analysis – Major Players

Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

10.5.1 Adherium

10.5.2 Propeller Health

10.5.3 Cohero Health Inc.

10.5.4 GlaxoSmithKline

10.5.5 AstraZeneca plc

10.5.6 Novartis AG

10.5.7 3M Company

10.5.8 Teva Pharmaceuticals

10.5.9 Vectura Group

10.5.10 Others

Continued…

