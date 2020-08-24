Clinical Trial Management System Market Estimated To Experience A Hike in Growth Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers 2020-2025

Market Overview:

The Global Clinical Trial Management Market was valued at USD 547.01 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,387.17 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Clinical Trial Management, a subset of eClinical. A clinical trial management system (CTMS) is a software system used by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries to manage clinical trials in clinical research. The system maintains and manages planning, performing and reporting functions, along with participant contact information, tracking deadlines and milestones.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising R&D investment in pharmaceutical and biotech sector

1.2 Growing number of clinical trials

1.3 Increasing discoveries in pharma industry

1.4 Increasing focus on Model organism safety

1.5 Increasing customer satisfaction with usage of the technology

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of IT professionals

2.2 Budget Limitations

Market Segmentation:

1. The Clinical Trial Management Market, by Type:

1.1 Enterprise

1.2 On site

2. The Clinical Trial Management Market, by Delivery Mode:

2.1 Web-Based (Hosted) CTMS

2.2 Licensed Enterprise (On Premise) CTMS

2.3 Cloud-Based (SaaS) CTMS

3. The Clinical Trial Management Market, by Component:

3.1 Software

3.2 Services

4. The Clinical Trial Management Market, by End User:

4.1 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

4.2 Contract Research Organizations

4.3 Medical Device Companies

4.4 Others

5. The Clinical Trial Management Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Oracle Corporation

2. Medidata Solutions, Inc.

3. Parexel International Corporation

4. Bioclinica, Inc.

5. Bio-Optronics, Inc.

6. Merge Healthcare Incorporated (An IBM Company)

7. Datatrak International, Inc.

8. Veeva Systems, Inc.

9. DSG Inc. (Document Solutions Group)

10. Eclinforce, Inc.

11. ERT

12. Forte Research Systems, Inc.

13. Mednet Solutions, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

