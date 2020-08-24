The digitalization of the world led industries to generate a tremendous amount of data. As the paper-based work is replaced by computerized data, the demand for storage devices has been increased exponentially. Although, rapidly increasing adoption of smartphones, laptops, and tablets are boosting the demand for enhanced data storage capacity which is supplementing the market growth. Technological developments have been evolved the offerings of storage devices from a physical storage medium such as hard disk to virtual data storage platforms like a cloud. Even though the trend of major companies to develop own storage platform such as Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, AWS, etc. are showcasing that, the data storage market is expected to foresee significant growth. Additionally, growing demand for Artifical Intelligence (AI) in High Performance Computing (HPC) data centers have created a demand for high capacity cloud storage infrastructure. increasing adoption of cloud-based services also anticipated to propel the data storage market growth.

Request Sample Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/data-storage-market-102991

Key Market Driver

Growing popularity of cloud drives the data storage market growth

Key Market Restraint –

Lack of data security in server-based and cloud-based storage

Key Players Covered:

To stay ahead of the curve, key players in thedata storage marketare enhancing their product portfolio by leveraging innovative technologies, to stay ahead in the market competition. Although, many of the market players are expanding their business of data storage by offering cloud solutions. Partnerships and collaborations are carried out to expand the product portfolio by leveraging advanced technologies. Moreover, key players are also focused on the enhancement of their product portfolio to expand businesses.

Some of the key competitors in the data storage market include Dell, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Nutanix, Inc., HP Enterprise, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Group, Netapp, Inc., Quantum Corporation, etc.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/data-storage-market-102991

Why to Choose Fortune Business Insights?

Strong Industry Focus

Extensive Product Offerings

Customer Research Services

Robust Research Methodology

Comprehensive Reports

Latest Technological Developments

Value Chain Analysis

Potential Market Opportunities

Growth Dynamics

Quality Assurance

Post-Sales Support

Regular Report Updates

Cloud computing services such as hybrid and multi-cloud, data management, and AI and Machine learning offer opportunities for the data storage market to grow in the future. Besides, as the virtual storage popularity is increasing, security concerns are becoming a major challenge for the data storage market to grow which is hampering the growth of the market.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/data-storage-market-102991

Global Data Storage Market Segmentation

By Storage Medium

Hard Disk Drive

Solid State Drive

Network Attached Storage

Cloud Storage

By Industry

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Education

Others

By Geography

North America (the U.S., and Canada)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments

February 2020: Egnyte, Inc. patented protection services and separate file sharing in the cloud has turned into a unified content service. The services are offering better analytics with machine learning technology and tiered storage.

Egnyte, Inc. patented protection services and separate file sharing in the cloud has turned into a unified content service. The services are offering better analytics with machine learning technology and tiered storage. June 2019: Microsoft Corporation collaborated with Oracle Corporation to run and migrate critical enterprise workloads across Oracle Cloud and Microsoft Azure. The collaboration is expected to offer advanced Analytics with AI and autonomous database.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the Data Storage Market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Medical Lighting Technologies Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Other Exclusive Reports:

Bioenergy Market Analysis, Global Trend And Geography Forecast Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Alkaline Battery Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, and Business Opportunities to 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Wireless Microphone Market to Reach USD 3.60 Billion by 2027; Possession of Numerous Benefits to Augment Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Web Conferencing Market to Reach $10.46 Billion by 2027; Increasing Product Use in Covid-19 Pandemic to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Data Storage Market |2020 Industry Analysis By Size, Growth Projection, Share And Global Trends Forecast To 2027

Global Document Capture Software Market Latest Industry Size, Emerging Technologies, Future Demands and Latest Industry Growth Opportunities Forecast 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]