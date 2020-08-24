Orthopedic Software Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

Market Overview:

The global Orthopedic Software Market was valued at USD 254.09 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 390.81 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2025.

The advantages provided by orthopedics software have forced the practitioners to improvise the traditional maintenance of the clinical data and also the treatment procedures. The most efficient part of the technical improvisation brought in by the software is billing and maintenance of health record of patients.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008228

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing applications Orthopedic medical practices

1.2 Growing demand Surgeries and medical assistance in orthopedics due to increased injuries and Health issues

Views Source Of Related Reports:

Orthopedic Software Market

Oncology Information System Market

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Cardiovascular Information System Market

Healthcare Payer Services Market

Healthcare Provider Network Management Market

Patient Portal Market

Wireless Health Market

Healthcare Integration Market

Care Management Solutions Market

Healthcare Biometrics Market

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Digital Therapeutics Market

Laboratory Information System /LIS Market

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Resistance from Traditional Practitioners

2.2 High cost of Treatment

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Orthopedic Software Market, by Application:

1.1 Orthopedic Surgery

1.2 Joint Replacement

1.3 Fracture Management

1.4 Pediatric Assessment

2. Global Orthopedic Software Market, by Product:

2.1 Digital Templating/Pre-Operative Planning Software

2.2 Orthopedic Electronic Health Record (EHR)

2.3 Orthopedic Practice Management

2.4 Orthopedic Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)

2.5 Orthopedic Revenue Cycle Management

3. Global Orthopedic Software Market, by Mode of Delivery:

3.1 Web Based

3.2 Cloud Based

3.3 On Premises

4. Global Orthopedic Software Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Materialise NV

2. Brainlab AG

3. Merge Healthcare Inc.

4. Medstrat, Inc.

5. Curemd

6. Mckesson Corporation

7. Healthfusion Inc.

8. Greenway Health

9. Quality Systems, Inc. (Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC.)

10. GE Healthcare

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008228

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Orthopedic Software Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609