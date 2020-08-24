Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market 2020-2026 | Revenue & Growth Forecast
The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market size is set to gain impetus from the rising implementation of strict norms and regulations in several countries regarding the production of high-quality API. It is further aiding in upsurging the overhead costs of in-house API manufacturing. Therefore, numerous pharmaceutical companies are focusing on outsourcing the manufacturing. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Generic API, and Branded API), By Synthesis (Biological API, and Synthetic API), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the API market size stood at USD 164.20 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 261.28 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Prevalence of Chronic Diseases -2018
- New Product Launches by Key Players
- Recent Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers, And Acquisitions
- Therapeutic Applications of the Different Types of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient
- Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Generic API
- Branded API
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Synthesis
- Biological API
- Synthetic API
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of World
- North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Generic API
- Branded API
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Synthesis
- Biological API
- Synthetic API
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
- S.
- Canada
- Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Generic API
- Branded API
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Synthesis
- Biological API
- Synthetic API
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region
- K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Scandinavia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Generic API
- Branded API
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Synthesis
- Biological API
- Synthetic API
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of World Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Generic API
- Branded API
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Synthesis
- Biological API
- Synthetic API
Continued…
