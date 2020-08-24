Flexible Packaging Paper Market Robust Pace of Industry During 2020-2026

“The Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market was valued at US$ 24.0 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over forecast period 2019-2026 owing to increasing acceptance of ecofriendly packaging products”.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2019 and Forecast 2019-2026”assesses the market performance over six years forecast period over 2019-2026. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

The global flexible packaging paper market was valued at US$ 24.0 Bn in 2019 and growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Improving global manufacturing activities, convenience and use of high-performance material, growing disposable income coupled with increasing population, adoption of ecofriendly packaging products and rising demand from various end-users are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, strict regulations, high initial capital investments and recyclability are some factors hindering the market growth. Further, growing concern related to disposal of plastic waste and advancement in technologies provides huge growth opportunities for market.

Global flexible packaging paper market segmented on the basis of paper type, product and end user

Food segment accounted for higher revenue share

Based on end user, global flexible packaging paper market is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, agriculture, personalcare & cosmetics and others. Food segment market accounted

US$ 13.6 Bn in 2019 and projected to dominate over the forecast period due to rise in working population, demand for convenience food and packaged food. Flexible packaging paper is mostly used for packaging of several food items such as confectioneries, snacks, coffee, sugar, etc. It provides optimal strength, stiffness and sealing properties and help maintain hygiene of the food products.

Asia Pacific leads the Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market

PBI’s global flexible packaging paper market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to regional analysis, Asia Pacific accounted for larger revenue share in 2019 of 2.7% and the same trend is projected to follow over 2019-2026 due to Increasing population, rising per capita income, demand for packaged food and presence of developing countries like India and China. Europe held significant market share during estimated period owing to increasing demand for convenient and sustainable packaging solutions.

Strategic collaborations and Acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global flexible packaging paper market further reveals that the key player’s increasingly adopting strategies such as strategic collaborations and acquisitions to meet the demands of the consumers in the market to enhance market revenue share. For instance, In May 2019, BillerudKorsnäs made collaborative agreement with Bosch Packaging Technology. Bosch Packaging Technology and BillerudKorsnäs are developing new sustainable paper-based packaging innovations. Both companies are further strengthening their approach to work closely with partners along the value chain to find better solutions for a sustainable future. In Aug 2019, Canadian Kraft Paper Industries acquired Tolko’s kraft paper mill. Canadian Kraft Paper Industries Ltd., a company affiliated with American Industrial Acquisition Corp., has purchased Tolko’s Manitoba Kraft paper mill and sawmill in The Pas. In Mar 2018, DS Smith Plastics is acquired by Liquibox. The acquired division includes both rigid and flexible packaging businesses. The combined companies will have 35 manufacturing facilities and a global workforce of nearly 3,000 employees.

Key player’s profiles in the report are GEA Group AG, Fullwood Packo , DeLaval, Afimilk Ltd., Dairymaster, Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP, Stellapps Technologies Private Limited, Sum-It Computer Systems Ltd and BouMatic.

Detailed Segmentation

By Paper Type

Kraft Paper

Coated Kraft paper

Uncoated Kraft paper

Parchment Paper

Greaseproof Paper

Sulfite Paper

Glassine Paper

By Product

Bags & Sacks

Pouches

Envelopes

Wraps

Sachets

By End-user

Food

Bakery & Confectionery

Ready-to-Eat

Fruits & Vegetables

Food Grains

Dairy Products

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Agriculture

Personalcare & Cosmetics

Others

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

AU & NZ

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

