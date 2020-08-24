Industrial Centrifuges Market Report 2020: Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2025

Market Overview:

The global Industrial Centrifuges Market was valued at USD 8.11 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 11.64billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2025.

With increase in Industrialization, the processing units are expanding for better outcomes and increment in the processing efficiency causing the centrifuge manufacturing industry to grow along.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing applications in processing industries

1.2 Growingsector of waste water management

1.3 Technological advancements

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of Centrifuges

2.2 Less chances of replacements

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Industrial Centrifuges Market, by Design:

1.1 Horizontal Centrifuges

1.2 Vertical Centrifuges

2. Global Industrial Centrifuges Market, by End User:

2.1 Power Industry

2.2 Wastewater Treatment Plants

2.3 Food and Beverage Industry

2.4 Mining Industry

2.5 Chemicals Industry

2.6 Water Purification Plants

2.7 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

2.8 Metal Processing Industry

2.9 Pulp and Paper Industry

3. Global Industrial Centrifuges Market, by Type:

3.1 Sedimentation Centrifuges

3.2 Clarifier/Thickener Centrifuges

3.3 Decanter Centrifuges

3.4 Disc Stack Centrifuges

3.5 Hydrocyclones

3.6 Other Sedimentation Centrifuges

3.7 Filtering Centrifuges

3.8 Basket Centrifuges

3.9 Scroll Screen Centrifuges

3.10 Peeler Centrifuges

3.11 Pusher Centrifuges

3.12 Other Filtering Centrifuges

4. Global Industrial Centrifuges Market, by Mode of Operation:

4.1 Continuous Centrifuges

4.2 Batch Centrifuges

5. Global Industrial Centrifuges Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Andritz AG

2. Alfa Laval Corporate Ab

3. GEA Group AG

4. Thomas Broadbent & Sons, Ltd.

5. Flsmidth& Co. A/S

6. Schlumberger Limited

7. Flottweg Se

8. Hiller Separation & Process

9. Ferrum AG

10. TEMA Systems Inc. ( A Subsidiary of Siebtechnik GmbH)

11. Heinkel Drying and Separation Group

12. GruppoPieralisi – Maip S.P.A.

13. SPX Flow, Inc.

14. Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd.

15. Haus Centrifuge Technologies

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

