Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Size 2020 | North America, Europe
The global diabetic ulcer treatment market size is projected to reach USD 13.22 billion by 2026. Recent advancements in treatment options associated with the disease will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. According to a published report, titled “Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Ulcer Type (Foot Ulcer (Neuropathic Ulcer, Ischemic Ulcer, and Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), Mouth Ulcer, and Others), By Treatment Type (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, Active Therapies, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, till 2026,” the market was worth USD 7.72 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.
SEGMENTATION
By Ulcer Type
- Foot Ulcer
Neuropathic Ulcer
Ischemic Ulcers
Neuro-Ischemic Ulcer
- Mouth Ulcer
- Others
By Treatment Type
- Wound-care Dressings
Antimicrobial Dressing
Foam Dressings,
Film Dressings
Alginate Dressings
Hydrogel Dressings
Other Dressings
- Wound Care Devices
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Ultrasound Therapy
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT)
Others
- Active Therapies
Skin Grafts & Substitutes
Growth Factors
Others
- Others
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Homecare Settings
By Region
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
