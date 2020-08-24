Food Preservatives Market Size 2020: Notable Growth, Trends, Key Players, Reginal, Product Review And Forecasts Report To 2025

The global Food Preservatives market was valued at USD 2.62 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.22 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2017 to 2025.

The rising demand for convenience foods is boosting the demand for food preservatives. The ability of food preservatives to improve the shelf life of final product along with maintaining the quality is boosting the demand for food preservatives. However, stringent regulations against synthetic preservatives is expected to slow down market growth.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growth in demand for convenience foods

1.2 Increase in use of natural preservatives on meat and poultry in Europe and North America

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Demand for organic food products

2.2 Use of preservation techniques

Market Segmentation:

The global Food Preservatives market is segmented on the type, function, application, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Natural Preservatives

1.1.1 Salt

1.1.2 Sugar

1.1.3 Vinegar

1.1.4 Edible Oil

1.1.5 Onion

1.1.6 Nicin

1.1.7 Rosemary Extracts

1.1.8 Honey

1.1.9 Natamycin

1.1.10 Alcohol

1.2 Synthetic

1.2.1 Sorbates

1.2.2 Benzoates

1.2.3 Propionates

1.3 Others

1.3.1 Sulfates

1.3.2 Nitrites

1.3.3 Others

2. By Function:

2.1 Antioxidants

2.2 Antimicrobials

2.3 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Bakery

3.2 Fats and Oils

3.3 Snacks

3.4 Beverages

3.5 Confectionery

3.6 Seafood, Meat and Poultry

3.7 Bakery

3.8 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Danisco A/S

2. AkzoNobel NV

3. Univar Inc.

4. Kemin Industries Inc.

5. Galactic

6. Hawkins Watts Limited

7. Cargill

8. Koninklijke DSM NV

9. Tate and Lyle PLC

10. Brenntag Solutions Group Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Food Preservatives market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

