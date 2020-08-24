B2B Laundry Care Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2026

“The Global B2B Laundry Care Market was valued at US$ 47,724.1 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over forecast period 2019-2026 owing to rising demand for superior-quality and innovative laundry care products”.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global B2B Laundry Care Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2019 and Forecast 2019-2026”assesses the market performance over six years forecast period over 2019-2026. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Key player’s profiles in the report are Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., The Dial Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Girabu SA, Fagor Industrial, Lonza, Belmond, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter & Gamble Co. and Unilever NV.

The global B2B laundry care market was valued at US$ 47,724.1 Mn in 2019 and growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Some of the key factors boosting the market growth include rising urbanization, increasing levels of income & consumptions, demand for superior-quality and innovative laundry care products, changing buying behavior of consumers, increased consumerism and rising number of players globally. Further, a new entrant into the market provides huge growth opportunity for the market growth. However, factors such as concerns about the safety of children ingesting these products are hampering the market growth.

Global B2B laundry care market segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel

On-line Distribution segment accounted for higher revenue share

Based on distribution channel, global B2B laundry care market is segmented into off-line distribution and on-line distribution. On-line Distribution segment market accounted US$ 24,947.8 Mn in 2019 and projected to dominate over the forecast period. The demand is fueled by improving living standards on a global level and changing consumer preferences. Also, consumer preferences towards fragrance lifestyle have augmented the demand for clean and fragrance based clothes. Therefore this promotes the scope of online distribution over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific leads the Global B2B Laundry Care Market

PBI’s global B2B laundry care market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to regional analysis, Asia Pacific accounted for larger revenue share in 2019 of 5.7% and the same trend is projected to follow over 2019-2026. The growth n this region can be attributed to increasing disposable income together with consumer spending on household goods, India and China are the market leaders, in terms of demand and supply, in Asia-Pacific. The rising awareness about liquid laundry detergent and the growth in industrial advancements in these promising economies is anticipated to drive the growth of market in Asia-Pacific. The constant growth in population is another factor fueling the demand for personal care, soaps, and detergents in the country, which in turn, is augmenting the market.

Strategic Launches and Agreements are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global B2B laundry care market further reveals that the key player’s increasingly adopting strategies such as strategic launches and agreements to enhance market revenue share. For instance, In Jan 2019, Henkel launched new laundry detergent closure. The closure is a sustainable system with good pouring behavior, is suitable for e-commerce use, and aims for optimal efficiency in manufacturing and logistics. In Sept 2019, Girbau teamed up with Ideal to launch CLEAN SURF, a cleaner, safer and cooler way to clean. This new system sprang from the combination of Girbau’s 60 years of experience as the world leader in manufacturing laundry machinery and Ideal’s know-how in eco-responsible detergent manufacture.

Detailed Segmentation

By Product

Laundry detergent

Fabric softener

Others

By End-user

Offline distribution channel

Online distribution channel

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

AU & NZ

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

