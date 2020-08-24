Plant-based Protein Market Detailed Analysis 2020-2025: ADM, DuPont, Kerry Group, Cargill, Glanbia and Others.

Global Plant-based Protein Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Plant-based Protein market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Global Plant-Based Protein Market size is projected to grow from USD 10.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 14.5 Billion by 2025, in terms of value, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Plant-based Protein Market:

DSM (Netherlands)

ADM (US)

DuPont (US)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Cargill (US)

Glanbia (Ireland)

Wilmar International (Singapore)

Emsland Group (Germany)

Puris (US)

Cosucra Group (Belgium)

Batory Foods (US)

Roquette Freres (France)

Ingredion (US)

BurconNutracience (Canada)

Sotexpro (France)

AGT Food & Ingredients (Canada)

Beneo (Germany)

ProlupinGmbh (Germany)

Aminola (Netherlands)

Herblink Biotech Corporation (China)

ET Chem (China)

Shandong Jianyuan Group (China)

The Greenlans LLC (US)

Parabel (US)

The food segment is projected to dominate the plant-based protein market, by application, in terms of value,due to their extensive use in human nutrition.Plant-based protein is incorporated in food to add nutritional value to various food products.

The liquid segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate due to its major use in plant-based dairy, food & beverages, and nutritional supplements such as shakes and other healthy beverages. Wet/liquid form of processing is a mainstream technology used for producing plant-derived protein isolates.

Competitive Landscape of Plant-based Protein Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Revenue Analysis Of Top Five Market Players

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Expansions & Investments

4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations

4.3 New Product Launches

4.4 Acquisitions, Mergers, And Joint Ventures

