Fruit and Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Rising Trends, Technology and Business Outlook 2018 to 2025

The global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Enzymes market was valued at USD 28.37 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 50 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Vegetable and Fruit Processing Enzymes are in huge demand as the consumption has witnesses rapid increase since the past few years. The rise of food processing industry coupled with growing consumption of fruit and vegetable based convenience foods is expected to have positive impact on market demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High specificity of enzymes in biochemical reactions

1.2 Improvement of quality and yield of fruit- & vegetable-based juices and beverages

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Restricted temperature and operational PH range

2.2 Limitations in the brewing industry

Market Segmentation:

The global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Enzymes market is segmented on the type, product type, application, source, form, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Protease

1.2 Cellulase

1.3 Amylase

1.4 Pectinase

1.5 Others

2. By Product Type:

2.1 Wines and Ciders

2.2 Pastes and Purees

2.3 Juices

2.4 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Fruits

3.1.1 Oranges

3.1.2 Grapes

3.1.3 Apples

3.1.4 Other Citrus Fruits

3.2 Vegetables

3.2.1 Potato

3.2.2 Tomato

3.2.3 Carrot

4. By Source:

4.1 Bacteria

4.2 Fungi

4.3 Others

5. By Form:

5.1 Liquid

5.2 Powder

5.3 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Amanzo Enzyme Inc.

2. EI Du Pont De Nemours Company

3. Biocatalysts

4. Associated British Foods PLC

5. Sunson Industry Group

6. Koninjklijke DSM NV

7. Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd.

8. Novozymes A/S

9. Group Soufflet

10. Advanced Enzymes

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

