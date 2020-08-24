Hops Market 2020 Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players, Industry Forecast by Categories, Platform, End User
“Hops Market” report provides in-depth analysis of scope of current and future market and overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. It focuses on volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hops market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Hops market that offers qualitative information about prevailing trends and a detailed analysis of the growth rate of this industry.
Hops Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
About Hops Market:
's hops market analysis considers sales from both aroma hops and bitter hops types. Our study also finds the sales of hops in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the aroma hops segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast per
List of Key Players Covered in Hops Market:
Market Dynamics of Hops Market:
Market: Overview Increasing applications of hops in pharmaceuticals and processed food industries Hops have anti-carcinogenic, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties. They are also rich in antioxidants and are used in the treatment of diabetes. With the increase in risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, stress, and high blood pressure, people are adopting healthy diets and are making a strong demand for products that have medicinal properties. This has also increased the use of hops in the pharmaceutical industry. They are used to manufacture drugs for the treatment of sleep disorders, nervousness, and anxiety. Hops are also used as a replacement for antibiotics and are used in beet sugar processing, animal feed, and production of ethanol and several processed foods due to their antibiotic properties. Thus, the increased use of hops in pharmaceuticals and processed food industries will lead to the expansion of the global hops market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.Increasing emphasis on dual-purpose hops Dual-purpose hops have qualities of both aroma and bitter hops. Dual-purpose hops are majorly used in the brewing industry, catering to the huge demand from manufacturers of craft beers across the globe. Dual-purpose hop varieties, such as Amarillo, Citra, Simcoe, Hallertau Blanc, Mosaic, and Perle, have qualities of both aroma and bitter hops. Amarillo hops are widely used in ales and IPAs craft beer for their citrus nature and a flowery, grapefruit-like aroma with medium bittering value. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global hops market during the forecast period 2020-2024, click here.Competitive LandscapeWith the presence of several major players, the global hops market is fragmented. ’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hops manufacturers, that include BarthHaas GmbH & Co. KG, Bintani Australia Pty. Ltd., Charles Faram Ltd., Hildegard Eisemann KG, Indie Hops, Kalsec Inc., New Zealand Hops Ltd., Steiner Hops Ltd., and Yakima Chief Hops LLC. Also, the hops market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Hops Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Hops market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Hops market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
The Hops Market Report Can Answer the Following Questions:
– What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Hops?
– Who are the global key manufacturers of Hops industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?
– Economic impact on Hops industry and development trend of Hops industry.
– What will the Hops market size and the growth rate be in 2023?
– What are the key factors driving the global Hops industry?
– What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Hops – market?
– What are the Hops market challenges to market growth?
– What are the Hops market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Hops market?
Some Points from Hops Market Report TOC:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
