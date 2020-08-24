Beer Market Size, share 2020 – Global Business Trends, Share, Progress Insight, Modest Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Forecast to 2023
“Beer Market” report provides in-depth analysis of scope of current and future market and overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. It focuses on volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beer market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Beer market that offers qualitative information about prevailing trends and a detailed analysis of the growth rate of this industry.
Beer Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
About Beer Market:
's beer market analysis considers sales from both on-trade and off-trade distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of beer in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the on-trade segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast per
List of Key Players Covered in Beer Market:
Market Dynamics of Beer Market:
Market: Overview Increasing demand for premium beers The demand for premium varieties of beer and craft beers is increasing among consumers due to the rise in per capita income in developed and developing economies. Consumers prefer premium beer and craft beers over local beer products because of their taste, brand name, and authenticity. This is encouraging international and regional macro breweries and microbreweries to introduce new premium varieties of craft beer products such as pale ale, stout, and IPA. Thus, the increasing demand for premium beers will lead to the expansion of the global beer market at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.Rising demand for low-alcohol beer Low-alcohol beer refers to beer that has low alcohol content, by volume (ABV), but is high on flavor. The ABV limit defined for low-alcohol beer is 3.5%-3.6%. The rising prevalence of health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, stress, and hypertension, owing to the unhealthy lifestyles of people, has increased awareness about healthy diets. Therefore, some countries have witnessed a decline or slow growth in the consumption of alcoholic beverages, including beer. This has driven several established international brands to launch low-alcohol beer for consumers who are exploring ways to reduce their alcohol intake and focusing on healthy lifestyles. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global beer market during the forecast period 2020-2024, click here.Competitive LandscapeWith the presence of several major players, the global beer market is fragmented. ’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading beer manufacturers, that include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Brewing Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.Also, the beer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Beer Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Beer market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Beer market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
The Beer Market Report Can Answer the Following Questions:
– What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Beer?
– Who are the global key manufacturers of Beer industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?
– Economic impact on Beer industry and development trend of Beer industry.
– What will the Beer market size and the growth rate be in 2023?
– What are the key factors driving the global Beer industry?
– What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Beer – market?
– What are the Beer market challenges to market growth?
– What are the Beer market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Beer market?
Some Points from Beer Market Report TOC:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
