Online On-demand Home Services Market Size, share 2020 – Global Business Trends, Share, Progress Insight, Modest Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Forecast to 2023
“Online On-demand Home Services Market” report provides in-depth analysis of scope of current and future market and overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. It focuses on volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Online On-demand Home Services market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Online On-demand Home Services market that offers qualitative information about prevailing trends and a detailed analysis of the growth rate of this industry.
Online On-demand Home Services Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 53% during the forecast period.
About Online On-demand Home Services Market:
About Online On-demand Home Services Market:
List of Key Players Covered in Online On-demand Home Services Market:
Market Dynamics of Online On-demand Home Services Market:
Market: Overview Increasing number of start-ups entering the market The market is witnessing an increase in the number of startups as a result of increased seed funding in the form of investments. These startups are introducing attractive offers and interactive platforms to engage more customers and drive revenue. For instance, startups such as Houzz, Porch, and Pro help customers to connect with professional contractors to avail a wide range of household improvement services. The proliferation of such startups will lead to the expansion of the global online on-demand home services market at a CAGR of almost 53% during the forecast period.Increasing influence of digital media With the proliferation of internet-enabled smartphones, digital media has emerged as a key communication and marketing channel for vendors operating in the global online on-demand home services market. Service visibility is one of the principal factors in the marketing strategy implemented by online on-demand home service providers. Vendors are sending customers push messages and e-mails that contain information about new services and offers to promote their business. They are also leveraging social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and others for service promotions and campaigns. Such marketing efforts are improving consumer engagement, thereby increasing awareness about the services offered by the vendors. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global online on-demand home services market during the forecast period 2020-2024, click here.Competitive LandscapeWith the presence of several major players, the global online on-demand home services market is fragmented. ’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online on-demand home services manufacturers, that include Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc., AskforTask Inc., Cleanly Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG, MyClean Inc., ServiceWhale Inc., Serviz.com Inc., and TaskRabbit Inc. Also, the online on-demand home services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Online On-demand Home Services Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Some Points from Online On-demand Home Services Market Report TOC:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
