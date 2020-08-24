e-SIM Market Trends & Forecasts, Growth by Top Companies, Region, Application, Driver 2024

Global e-SIM Market report progressively analyzes the Global e-SIM market status, supply, sales, and production. The e-SIM market shares of production and sales are evaluated along with the review of the production, capacity, sales, and revenue. Various aspects such as e-SIM import or export, price, gross margin, consumption, and cost are also analyzed. On the whole, the report covers the e-SIM market view and its growth probability for upcoming years.

e-SIM Market report briefs all challenges and opportunities in the e-SIM market. The study discusses e-SIM market key events, new innovations, and top player’s strategies. The user gets wide knowledge and deep perceptive of e-SIM restraints, distinct drivers, and factors impacting the industry. So that they can plan their growth map of the e-SIM industry for the coming years.

e-SIM Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2024

Global e-SIM Market Research Report: by End User (Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Transportation & Logistics), by Region – Forecast till 2024

Market analysis

The standard that aims to overcome the limitations of traditional SIM cards is an Emerging Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) or e-SIM . It is dependent on obtain over-the-air remote SIM provisioning which allocates the subscriber to wirelessly connect with a network supplier without the need of a traditional SIM card. The market is being pushed towards growth by the developing IoT and related technologies. IoT devices need to communicate wirelessly and the specifications of traditional SIM cards limit seamless operation due to shortage of remote provisioning capabilities. e-SIM is also the only globally established standard for M2M (machine-to-machine) communication. consumer electronics is the largest segment using e-SIM technology due to its rising combination in mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and smart wearables. Devices that can be linked via e-SIMs include cars, trucks, industrial machines, robots, and smart wearables. All parties in the M2M ecosystem will struggle if they continue exclusively reliant upon the traditional SIM card, which is linked with only one network operator at a time and requiring a quick way for remote provisioning with various operators.

Market segmentation

The Global e-SIM Market has been segmented on the basis of end user and region. By end user the market has been segmented into Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Consumer Electronics, and Transportation & Logistics. The consumer electronics segment responsible for the major market share in the year 2018, and the manufacturing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period. On the basis of region, the global e-SIM market has been segmented into different regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global e-SIM market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominated the region in terms of market share in the e-SIM market. The market growth is ascribed to the existence of many e-SIM network service providers that recommend network assistance to e-SIM devices. The primary players in the region include Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T, Verizon Wireless and Virgin Mobile, that operate across the region. The second-largest market in the e-SIM market in the year 2018 was Europe. Europe includes different regions like UK, Germany, Spain, and the rest of Europe. As per the analysis the highest market share followed by the UK, Spain, and the rest of Europe is expected be gained by Germany. Some of the factors accountable for the market growth include the presence of many platform vendors who provide the underlying hardware for e-SIM integration.The prominent players in the region include STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors. (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), and Gemalto NV. (Netherlands) which operate around the region.

Major players

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), (Netherlands), Giesecke+Devrient GmbH (Germany), NTT Docomo, Inc. (Japan), Sierra Wireless., (Canada), Telefonica S.A. (Spain), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Gemalto NV.(Netherlands), NXP Semiconductors and Singtel (Singapore) are some of the major players of the global e-SIM market.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of e-SIM in these regions, from 2015 to 2023, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

