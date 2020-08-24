Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Development with Impressive Opportunities, Share, Scope with Top Companies

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market report progressively analyzes the Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market status, supply, sales, and production. The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market shares of production and sales are evaluated along with the review of the production, capacity, sales, and revenue.

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market report briefs all challenges and opportunities in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market.

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2024

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Research Report: by type (IT outsourcing, finance and accounting outsourcing, back office outsourcing, e-commerce support services, training & development outsourcing, human resource and recruitment, procurement outsourcing and others), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & telecom, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, government & defense and others) by Region – Forecast till 2024

Market analysis

The process of outsourcing various business processes including IT, finance & accounting, back-office, e-commerce support, and other services is known as Business process outsourcing (BPO). Firms around the globe are outsourcing these business processes to focus on their core business efficiently. To make the offering more comprehensive, service providers are offering advanced technology-based BPO services. Presently the providers to make BPO services more effective are using the improved technologies like analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud processing. Throughout the years, firms have enhanced their investment in BPO services. Both large-, small- and medium-sized enterprises have been assigning budget for outsourcing their business process services. Companies are widely spending in outsourcing services. For the same, they are reviving their present contracts or switching towards new BPO service providers. Different investments in BPO services are underway and anticipated to take place during the year 2019–2020. For an example, Saudi Telecom is going to reinstate its contract for BPO services for worth USD 2 billion. Likewise, Bharti Airtel also revived a contract worth USD 2 billion for its BPO services for application development, maintenance, and infrastructure. Due to the rising competition, and the need to have an efficient business process, enterprises are inclined towards adopting BPO services which play a significant role in reducing capital and operational expenditure. BPO services help enterprises to focus on their core operation. Moreover, the introduction of advanced technology-based BPO services like AI, analytics, and cloud processing is further helping enterprises to gather up-to-date real-time data for taking accurate and enhanced business decisions. BPO services are also helping enterprises to save the cost related to infrastructure and technology. Outsourcing eliminates the need to invest in technology and infrastructure since outsourcing companies take the responsibility of various business processes and develop infrastructure for the same. The Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market is projected to develop at 10.8% CAGR with 335.23 billion in the year 2024 during the forecast period. The global business process outsourcing (BPO) service market has been segmented on the basis type, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region. By type, the business process outsourcing (BPO) Service has been segmented into IT outsourcing, finance and accounting outsourcing, back office outsourcing, e-commerce support services, training & development outsourcing, human resource and recruitment, procurement outsourcing and others. The IT outsourcing segment is responsible for the largest market share of 44.6% in the year 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024. On the basis of deployment, Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. The on-premise segment responsible for the greater market share in the year 2018; it is anticipated to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of organization size, the business process outsourcing (BPO) service market has been divided into small- and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. the larger market share in 2018 is held by the large enterprise segment and expected to register the higher CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. By industry vertical, the business process outsourcing (BPO) service has been categorized as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, government & defense, and others. The BFSI segment was responsible for the major market share in the year 2018, with a market value of USD 59.28 billion, it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The IT & telecommunication segment was the second-major market in the year 2018; it is projected to register a CAGR of 9.8%.

Market segmentation

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market has been segmented into different segments. It is divided by type, by deployment, by organization size and by industry vehicle. By type the Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market can be divided into IT outsourcing, finance, and accounting outsourcing, back office outsourcing, e-commerce support services, training & development outsourcing, human resource and recruitment, procurement outsourcing, and others. Based on deployment the global business process outsourcing services market can be divided into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of organization size the Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market can be divided into small- and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, government & defense, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global business process outsourcing (BPO) services market can be split into different regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America leads the market in terms of market share in the business process outsourcing (BPO) service market. The market growth is motivated by the existence of several business process outsourcing (BPO) service providers that offer their services to regional as well as international end-users. The prominent players in the region are ADP, LLC, LP, IBM Corporation and TTEC Holdings, Inc. The third-largest market in the business process outsourcing (BPO) service market in the year 2018 was Europe. As per the analysis, Europe has been divided into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. The UK is projected to responsible for the greatest market share, followed by Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. Factors responsible for market growth include rising number of small- and medium-sized enterprises who are changing towards adopting outsourcing services. In Europe, business process outsourcing (BPO) services are progressively being utilized by enterprises specifically in the IT and telecommunication, retail, and BFSI industries.

Major Players:

WNS (Holdings) Ltd, IBM Corporation, Capgemini, Genpact, Aegis Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, eNoah, and TTEC Holdings, Inc. , ADP, LLC, Conduent Inc., Accenture PLC, Conneqt, Tech Mahindra Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited and Infosys BPM Limited are some of the major players in the the global business process outsourcing (BPO) service market.

Key Features of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Research Report:

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market and its commercial landscape.

Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market is predicted to grow.

It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services in these regions, from 2015 to 2023, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Industry?

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Total Chapters in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Report are:

Chapter 1 Overview of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 6 Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 8 Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 10 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Low End Servers

Chapter 11 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 12 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 13 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market

Chapter 14 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market

And Continued…

