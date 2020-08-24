Digital Printed Fashion Fabrics Market to See Revolutionary Growth | Hitoshi Ujiie Design, Herculite Products, Trevira Holdings

The fashion fabrics are digitally printed with colorful designs by using digital inkjet printing technology. The digitally printed fashion fabrics are more expensive than the traditional textile dyeing and can be used to create custom designs in the textiles and provide the capability to print detailed designs or patterns in various colors. With the changing technologies and advancements in textile technology, the global digital printed fashion fabrics market will grow in the forecasted year. The fashion fabrics are used in various household applications such as for interior designing, and commercially as well in the fashion and advertisement industry, there are various digital printing techniques used in printing the fashion fabrics.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Digital Printed Fashion Fabrics’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Hitoshi Ujiie Design (United States),Milliken & Company (United States),SPGPrints B.V. (Netherlands),Trevira Holdings GmbH (Germany),Herculite Products, Inc. (United States),Teseo S.p.a. (Italy),Haerae Co., Ltd. (South Korea),Nextil Group (Portugal),Rise Tex Print LLP (India)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Furnishing Fashion Fabric, Clothing Fashion Fabric, Curtain Fashion Fabric, Cushion Fashion Fabric, Interior Decoration Fashion Fabric, Others), Application (Residential, Commercial), Printing Technique (Screen Printing, Direct Printing, Disperse Printing, Others), Industry Verticals (Clothing Industry, Interior Design Industry, Fashion Industry, Others), Material (Cotton, Viscose, Wool, Polyamide Lycra, Others)

Market Drivers: Growing Fashion and Clothing Industry

Rising Demand Interior Decoration and Household Industry

Market Trends:

The Emerging Digital Printing in the Fashion Industry

Continuous Technological Advancements in Textile Industry

Restraints: High Cost Associated with Digital Printed Fashion Fabrics

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines Might be the Hindrance

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

