Denim Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Arvind, Nandan Denim, Black Peony

The diagonally ribbed textile produced by twill weaving durable cotton warp and weft comes under the denim category textiles. Due to up surging apparel as well as textile industry is leading to increase the Global Denim Market Growth. Number of manufacturers are trying to adopt different production techniques to gain competitive edge by providing durable denims. The global denim market is primarily segmented according to the region type, and applications. Due to changing fashion and apparel trends as well as changing consumer preferences will lead to volatile growth of global denim market.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Canatiba (Brazil),Vicunha Textil S.A (Brazil),Sanko Holding (Turkey),Arvind (India),Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. (India),Nandan Denim Ltd. (India),Weiqiao Textile (China),Sudarshan Jeans (India),Black Peony (Group) Co. Ltd. (India),Orta Anadolu (Turkey),Jindal Worldwide (India),Etco Denim (India),Raymond UCO (India)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Light Denim, Medium Denim, Heavy Denim), Application (Jeans, Shirt, Jacket, Others)

Market Drivers: Increasing Prevalence of Denim Apparels amongst Younger Generation

Technological Advancements in Apparel and Textile Market

Market Trends:

Rising Demand for the Denim Shirts

Women’s Denim with Flat Finish and Tonal Patchwork

Stretchable Denim Jeans by Blending Cotton with Synthetic Material

Restraints: Threat of Substitutes such as yoga pants instead of Denim Jeans

Increasing Adoption of Inexpensive Woolen Wear

Complexities in Finding the Ideal Fittings

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Denim Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Denim market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Denim Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Denim

Chapter 4: Presenting the Denim Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Denim market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Denim Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

