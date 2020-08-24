The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Pen Needles Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Pen Needles market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Hot Pen Needles market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

Get the inside scope of the Sample report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000824/

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global pen needles market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for Pen needles was valued at USD 1,603.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,280.6 Mn by 2025.

The global pen needles market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy, and length and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard pen needles and safety pen needles. On the basis of therapy, the market is segmented into insulin therapy, GLP-1 therapy and growth hormone therapy. Based on length, the global pen needles market is segmented into 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, and 12mm.

Key Competitors In Market are

The major players operating in the market of pen needles include BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, YPSOMED AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Owen Mumford, Ltd., HTL-Strefa S.A., Ultimed, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Allison Medical, Inc., and Artsana S.p.A. among others. The global pen needles market is highly competitive and driven by large number of novel product launches and approvals. For instance, in May 2018, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD), one of the leading manufacturers of disposable syringes introduced “Dispovan” insulin pen needle which is the first made-in-India disposable pen needle that is technologically efficient and affordable than that of the currently available products in the market.

TOC of Market Report Contains:

Industry Overview

Production Market Analysis

Sales Market Analysis

Consumption Market Analysis

Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Major Type of Analysis

Major Organization Size Analysis

Industry Chain Analysis

Global and Regional Market Forecast

Major Manufacturers Analysis

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

And More…

MARKET SCOPE

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Europe, in 2017, there were 7.476.800 cases of diabetes in Germany. Moreover, approximately 270,000 new cases are recorded in Germany each year. This is expected to drive the market for overall pen needles in this country. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market owing to factors such as increasing focus of market players developing novel products at affordable prices, developing healthcare infrastructure and massive pool of diabetic prevalent population.

Market segmentation:

Pen Needles Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Standard and Safety), Therapy (Insulin, GLP-1, and Growth Hormone), Length (4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm,10mm, and 12mm) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the orthopedic braces and supports market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global orthopedic braces and supports market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Click to buy full report with all description: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000824/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are committed to provide highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand the key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions with our market research offerings at an affordable cost.

We understand syndicated reports may not meet precise research requirements of all our clients. We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]