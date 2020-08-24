“Carbon Nanotubes Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Carbon Nanotubes Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Carbon Nanotubes Industry. Carbon Nanotubes market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Carbon Nanotubes market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Carbon Nanotubes market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Carbon Nanotubes

Nanotubes are playing a crucial role in technological advancements in medicine, electronics, engineering, and various other applications. However, the cost-efficient mass production of nanotubes has always been a challenge.

Innovations in developing robust and reliable production methods, with proper control and measurement at atomic scale, have surfaced repeatedly. With reduced production time and cost, the nanotubes market has the potential for high growth in the near future.

Common methods for industrial production are arc discharge, high-pressure carbon monoxide disproportionation, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), and laser ablation.

NASA’s Glenn Research Center has developed another efficient and versatile technique to purify nanotubes by dissolving excess reactants and catalysts in a metal chloride salt. Eliminating these residual impurities will allow nanotubes to be more reliable and predictable.

Research on nanotubes has had a widespread impact on health, information, energy, and many other fields, where there are major economic benefits to the commercialization of new technologies.

The increasing adoption of novel manufacturing techniques and increasing applications of nanotubes are driving their demand, globally, especially in developed economies.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption recorded by the countries, China and Japan.

China has been the largest automotive manufacturer in the world since 2009, with a current share of production of over 29%. In 2017, the Chinese automotive industry recorded a growth of 3.19% and reached a total of 29,015,434 units.

The aircraft parts and assembly manufacturing sector in the country is growing at a rapid pace, with the presence of over 200 small aircraft part manufacturers. According to Boeing, China had planned to invest USD 1.1 trillion to buy 7,240 new airplanes by 2017. Currently, the country is running 2,185 general aviation aircraft, and it has plans to have over 5,000 aircraft and 500 airports by 2020.

The electrical and electronics manufacturing sector is one of the most prominent sectors in the ASEAN region. This sector accounts for nearly 30-35% of the total exports of the region. A majority of the global consumer electronic products, such as TVs, radio, computers, and cellular phones, are manufactured and assembled in the ASEAN countries.

The Japanese automotive industry is one of the world’s largest and renowned automotive industries, primarily due to the investments made in the sector, which have, in turn, enabled the growth of the industry. The Japanese automobile industry produces the third-largest number of vehicles in the world. It produced around 9.7 million vehicles (with an increase of 5.31% over 2016) in 2017. The country is home to some major automotive producers, including Yamaha, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and Suzuki.

Detailed TOC of Carbon Nanotubes Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Adoption of Carbon Nanotubes

4.1.2 Technological Advancements in Carbon Nanotubes

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental Concern and Health and Safety Issues

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Multi-walled Carbon Nanotubes

5.1.2 Single-walled Carbon Nanotubes

5.1.3 Other Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Electronics

5.2.2 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Textiles

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Energy

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 US

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 UK

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema SA

6.4.2 Arry International Group Limited

6.4.3 Carbon Solutions Inc.

6.4.4 Hanwha Chemical Corporation

6.4.5 Cheap Tubes

6.4.6 Hyperion Catalysis International

6.4.7 Nano-C

6.4.8 Nanocyl SA

6.4.9 NanoIntegris Inc.

6.4.10 Nanoshel LLC

6.4.11 OCSiAl

6.4.12 Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.14 CNano Technology Limited

6.4.15 Showa Denko KK

6.4.16 CHASM Advanced Materials Inc.

6.4.17 Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co. Ltd

6.4.18 Korea Nanomaterials

6.4.19 Zeon Corporation

6.4.20 Toray Industries Inc.

6.4.21 Kumho Petrochemical

6.4.22 NanoLab Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Potential Uses in the Energy Sector

7.2 Rising Potential Uses in Electronic and Storage Devices

7.3 Use of Carbon Nanotubes with Epoxy Adhesives in Aerospace Applications

