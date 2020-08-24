“Carbon Fiber Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Carbon Fiber Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Carbon Fiber Industry. Carbon Fiber market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Carbon Fiber market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Carbon Fiber market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Aerospace and Defense Sector

The carbon fibers are a perfect choice for numerous aerospace and defense applications as they provide strength, endurance, and stability as required.

Conventional metal structures are increasingly being replaced by carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP) in aircraft, due to their light yet stiff design structure. From the interior of an airplane or a jet to the rotor blades of a helicopter, composite materials are emerging as an integral part of the aerospace industry.

In the defense industry, the use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP) is present in missile defense, ground defense, and military marine.

In Asia-Pacific, the aerospace industry is growing at a fast rate, as many of the countries have increased their spending on defense platforms and technologies. In addition, Southeast Asia continues to be the fastest growing region in terms of passenger travel.

The US aircraft giant, Boeing, and Chinese aviation manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd (COMAC), came together to build a Boeing 737 production system with a capacity of 100 planes in the Zhoushan area of China. Under the collaboration, the company is expected to deliver its first flight in December 2018.

Increasing use of carbon fiber in aircraft, coupled with the increasing number of aircraft launched in the market, annually, is expected to provide a huge growth opportunity for the carbon fiber market in the aerospace industry in the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market in Europe

Germany is expected to dominate the European carbon fiber market in 2018. Germany remains the country with the largest installed wind power capacity in the European Union. As of 2017, around 10% of the installed capacity in Germany was offshore.

Germany is also one of the major producers of sporting goods and equipment. Global brands, like Adidas and Puma, and domestic brands, like Kettler and Triumph, have manufacturing sites in the country. This is expected to contribute to the demand for carbon fiber during the forecast period.

The country also has the largest number of OEM plants in Europe – with 41 assembly and engine production plants that contribute to one third of the total automobile production in Europe.

In addition, Germany invests a great deal of its turnover into R&D (about EUR 4.2 billion in 2017) with focus on development and production of lightweight materials and engine efficiency optimization.

With the growing demand from major end-user industries, the market for carbon fiber is projected to grow during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Carbon Fiber Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Fuel-efficient and Lightweight Vehicles

4.1.2 Increasing Usage in the Aerospace and Defense Sector

4.1.3 Increasing Usage in Renewable Energy

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.5.1 Current Scenario

4.5.2 Patent Analysis

4.6 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Raw Material

5.1.1 Polyacrtlonitrile (PAN)

5.1.2 Petroleum Pitch and Rayon

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Virgin Fiber (VCF)

5.2.2 Recycled Fiber (RCF)

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Composite Materials

5.3.2 Textiles

5.3.3 Microelectrodes

5.3.4 Catalysis

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.4.2 Alternative Energy

5.4.3 Automotive

5.4.4 Construction and Infrastructure

5.4.5 Sporting Goods

5.4.6 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.2.4 Rest of North America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 RECYCLED CARBON FIBER

6.1 Comparison with Virgin Carbon Fiber (VCF)

6.2 Supply Demand Analysis

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Market Share Analysis**

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 A&P Technology Inc.

7.4.2 Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co. Ltd

7.4.3 DowAksa USA LLC

7.4.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation

7.4.5 Hexcel Corporation

7.4.6 Holding Company Composite

7.4.7 HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS

7.4.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.

7.4.9 Nippon Graphite Fiber Co. Ltd

7.4.10 SGL Carbon SE

7.4.11 Solvay

7.4.12 TEIJIN LIMITED

7.4.13 TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

7.4.14 ZHONGFU SHENYING CARBON FIBER CO. LTD (China Composite Group Ltd)

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8.1 Increasing Application in the Wind Energy Sector

8.2 Increasing Popularity of Recycled Carbon Fiber

8.3 Emphasis on Usage of Lignin as Raw Material for Carbon Fiber

