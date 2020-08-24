C4ISR Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

Scope of the Report:

C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) refers to systems, procedures, as well as techniques, which are used to collect and disseminate information.

Market Overview:

The C4ISR market was worth USD 124 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of over 3.5% during the forecast period.

The control, command, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (C4ISR) market is growing due to factors, such as the increase in the number of security attacks, global terrorism, increasing demand for integrated solutions and interoperability, rise in asymmetric warfare and increasing use of technology (AESA) and unmanned platforms, which are expected to help the market to grow during the forecast period as well.

Increasing usage of geospatial intelligence, as well as the increasing need for short mission cycle time, shall lead to a growth in the market in the years to come.

Growth of the electro-magnetic environment and the growing integration of various components of the C4ISR systems are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the years to come.

C4ISR Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd

BAE Systems plc

Saab AB

Thales

Raytheon Systems Company LLC

L3 Technologies Inc.

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Harris Corporation

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC.

General Atomics