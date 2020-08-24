C4ISR Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024
“C4ISR Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for C4ISR Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of C4ISR Industry. C4ISR market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. C4ISR market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) refers to systems, procedures, as well as techniques, which are used to collect and disseminate information.
Market Overview:
C4ISR Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
The Command and Control Segment is Projected to Grow at a High Pace
Currently, the command and control segment has the highest market share of all the segments. The demand for C4ISR systems is expected to be driven by the increase in military expenditure and new procurement programs by countries such as, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Countries facing current threats, like territorial disputes and hostile neighbors, are also expected to drive the demand for such systems. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have highlighted the importance of C4ISR systems in modern warfare. As a result, many countries are currently focusing on developing their capabilities. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its expected high CAGR.
North America is Expected to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
In the C4ISR market, regionally, North America is generating the highest revenue at present. North America is a highly matured market with advanced infrastructure and it currently holds a large share of the market. The market in North America is mainly driven by the US defense programs and investment and R&D on new platforms. The United States spends more than the next seven countries combined. The country spends on airborne, naval, and land programs. In order to collaborate with each platform, the Pentagon and military are spending on C4ISR systems for better communication and operation between the troops and remotely operated personnel, thus having a positive impact on the market.
Detailed TOC of C4ISR Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Platform
5.1.1 Air
5.1.2 Land
5.1.3 Naval
5.2 By Purpose
5.2.1 Communication
5.2.2 Command and Control
5.2.3 Computer
5.2.4 ISR
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 South America
5.3.2.1 Brazil
5.3.2.2 Argentina
5.3.2.3 Rest of South America
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Europe
5.3.4.1 UK
5.3.4.2 Germany
5.3.4.3 France
5.3.4.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.3 Elbit Systems Ltd
6.4.4 BAE Systems plc
6.4.5 Saab AB
6.4.6 Thales-Raytheon Systems Company LLC
6.4.7 L3 Technologies Inc.
6.4.8 Rockwell Collins Inc.
6.4.9 Harris Corporation
6.4.10 CACI INTERNATIONAL INC.
6.4.11 General Atomics
6.4.12 General Dynamics Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
