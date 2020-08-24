Bulletproof Vest Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024
“Bulletproof Vest Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Bulletproof Vest Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Bulletproof Vest Industry. Bulletproof Vest market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Bulletproof Vest market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The report includes bulletproof vests for the military and for civilian purposes (which includes law enforcement agencies).
Market Overview:
Bulletproof Vest Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
The Military Segment Projected to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period
Currently, the military segment has the highest market share compared to the civilian segment, due to growing military expenditure, which is helping the militaries to invest in new body armor technologies and procure body armor to their infantry on a large scale. The increasing number of terrorist attacks and growing geopolitical issues are increasing the frequency of military operations, necessitating the demand for bulletproof vests for the military. Thus, the growth of the military segment is projected to increase during the forecast period.
North America Expected to Be the Largest Market during the Forecast Period
Currently, North America holds a major share in the bulletproof vest market. The United States continues to be the largest market for bulletproof vest products, and it may accelerate at a moderate pace, as the market is slowly becoming saturated in the country. In Asia-Pacific, the local security budget is growing at a rapid pace, especially in countries, like India, where law enforcement and even armed forces are under-equipped with bulletproof vests. The increase in the defense and homeland security budget is expected to boost the procurement on bulletproof vests in the region.
Detailed TOC of Bulletproof Vest Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Soft Vest
5.1.2 Hard Vest
5.2 Purpose
5.2.1 Military
5.2.2 Civilian
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 UK
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 UAE
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Qatar
5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Elmon SA
6.4.2 KDH Defense Systems Inc.
6.4.3 DuPont
6.4.4 Honeywell International Inc.
6.4.5 US Armor
6.4.6 Wenzhou Start Co. Ltd
6.4.7 Hawk Protection (McGuckian)
6.4.8 Point Blank Enterprises Inc.
6.4.9 ArmorCo Advanced Armoring Products
6.4.10 Infidel Body Armor
6.4.11 Security Pro USA
6.4.12 Realdream (Zhuhai) Electronics Co. Ltd*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
