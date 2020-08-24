Border Security Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The global border security market is defined as the revenue from products that are employed for the purpose of securing borders.

Market Overview:

The border security market is anticipated to reach USD 27.45 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 7.04%, during the forecast period. The rising geopolitical instabilities and territorial conflicts are driving the demand for advanced border security solutions, worldwide.

The increasing procurement of surveillance aircraft, patrol aircraft, ground attack helicopter, transport helicopters, amphibious aircraft, marine vessels, and submarines for border security are also expected to drive the growth of the border security market during the forecast period.

Modernization of the existing border security infrastructure is also providing new market opportunities for the border security mar Border Security Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Airbus SE

The Boeing Company

Cobham PLC

Raytheon Company

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Atomics

General Dynamics Corporation

Saab AB

Moog Inc.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd