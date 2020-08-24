Border Security Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024
Scope of the Report:
The global border security market is defined as the revenue from products that are employed for the purpose of securing borders.
Market Overview:
Border Security Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Segment Trends
Despite clearly defined boundaries, maritime disputes are common in places where countries compete over inhabited and uninhabited islands. Many military superpowers have borders surrounded mostly by seas, such as the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China, and Japan. There are many disputes in the South China Sea among China, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Malaysia, which have overlapping claims. In the wake of all these issues, all these countries are focusing more on protecting their sea-based borders. With increasing threats over international waters, countries are focusing on developing their surveillance over the sea, which is expected to drive the sea-based platforms to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period.
Geography Trends
The Asia-Pacific currently has the highest share of the border security market. This is primarily due to ongoing border issues between India – Pakistan, India – China, and China-Japan, among others. China is one of the largest countries in Asia that has territorial issues with Taiwan, India, North Korea, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Countries, like Vietnam, the Philippines, and Australia among others, are upgrading their border forces for detecting, intercepting, and deterring people smuggling ventures. Increasing collaborations between countries, like China and Pakistan, India and the United States, in order to protect their territories, are major contributing factors for the growth of the border security market in this region.
Detailed TOC of Border Security Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Platform
5.1.1 Land-based
5.1.2 Air-based
5.1.3 Sea-based
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 South America
5.2.2.1 Brazil
5.2.2.2 Argentina
5.2.2.3 Rest of South America
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Europe
5.2.4.1 United Kingdom
5.2.4.2 Germany
5.2.4.3 France
5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.4 Iran
5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.2 Airbus SE
6.4.3 The Boeing Company
6.4.4 Cobham PLC
6.4.5 Raytheon Company
6.4.6 Elbit Systems Ltd
6.4.7 General Atomics
6.4.8 General Dynamics Corporation
6.4.9 Saab AB
6.4.10 Moog Inc.
6.4.11 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd
6.4.12 Thales SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
