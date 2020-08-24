Body Armor Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024
“Body Armor Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Body Armor Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Body Armor Industry. Body Armor market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Body Armor market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Body armor is a layer of protection worn by military personnel, with the main purpose to absorb or deflect slashing hit and penetrate attacks. Earlier, only soldiers were given the license to use it, but nowadays, it is also used by security guards, police, and individuals, in order to feel safe and protect themselves from incoming attacks. The report also includes accessories like helmets, shoes, shield, and hand and leg protection gears, among others.
Market Overview:
Body Armor Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Segment Trends
The military segment of the global body armor market currently has the largest market share, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the on-going military procurements and soldier modernization programs that are taking place around the world. For instance, Combatiente Futuro of Spain, Soldier Modernization Program – SMP of the Netherlands, NORMANS of Norway, Soldado do Futuro of Portugal, IMESS of Switzerland, MARKUS of Sweden, FIST of Belgium, Projekt TYTAN of Poland, and 21st Century soldier of Czech Republic, among others, are the current future soldier programs taking shape in Europe.
Geographical Trends
The Asia-Pacific body armor market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth may be propelled by countries, like China and India, which currently have the highest active military personnel. This may generate the demand for body armor and related accessories. Also, currently, there is a deficit in military personnel of Japan and India. The armed forces are facing a shortage of over 52,000 soldiers, with the Army reeling under a shortage of 21,383 personnel, while the shortage in Navy is 16,348 and 15,010 in the Air Force. The increase in recruitment of military personnel to overcome the deficit is likely to generate the demand for body armors in this region during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Body Armor Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Soft and Hard Armor
5.1.2 Clothing
5.1.3 Helmet
5.1.4 Accessories
5.2 Purpose
5.2.1 Military
5.2.2 Civilian
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Colombia
5.3.4.3 Venezuela
5.3.4.4 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Iran
5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Elmon SA
6.2.2 DuPont
6.2.3 Honeywell International Inc.
6.2.4 U.S. Armor Corporation
6.2.5 Point Blank Body Armor Inc.
6.2.6 BAE Systems
6.2.7 EnGarde Body Armor
6.2.8 ArmorSource LLC
6.2.9 Bluewater Defense Inc.
6.2.10 Sarkar Defense Solutions
6.2.11 Survitec Group Limited
6.2.12 Safariland, LLC
6.2.13 ArmorSource LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
