Bionics are man-made devices that can be implanted or integrated into humans, to either replace a natural organ or provide support to restore specific function, or a group of related functions, helping the patient to return to his normal life.

The bionics market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.5%, over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of the market include increased incidence of disabilities and organ failures, technological advancements, and high incidence of road accidents leading to amputations. Another primary factor is the scarcity of donor organs. The lack of availability of potential organs to transplant has been a major issue. The demand for organ donors is ever increasing, and is very high compared to the actual supply. It has been estimated that of out all the patients who need organ transplantation, only 10% are able to undergo the process. This has been a major boost for the bionics market, as the patients cannot afford to wait in queue since the stakes are very high. Bionics are able to cater to the needs of those in need of organ transplantations and replacements. It can replicate the function of damaged organs. The replication is almost the same. This level of scarcity of organs has turned into a boon for artificial organs and the bionics industry

However, the factors, such as the fear of device malfunction and its consequences, among others, may impact the market growth.

