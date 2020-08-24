The Daily Chronicle

Biomaterials Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

Home / Biomaterials Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

News

Biomaterials Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

By sambit.k 24th August 2020

Biomaterials

Biomaterials Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Biomaterials Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Biomaterials Industry. Biomaterials market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Biomaterials market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Biomaterials are substances that has been engineered to interact with biological systems for a medical purpose, either a therapeutic (treat, augment, repair, or replace a tissue function of the body) or a diagnostic one.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099138

Market Overview:

  • The global biomaterials market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.2%. Certain factors that are driving the growth of this market are new innovations in the field of biomaterials, increasing implant devices and plastic surgery market, and increasing applications of biomaterials in wound care/ sports injury.
  • Various types of biomaterials, such as bioinert, bioactive, bioabsorbable, etc., have been developed to serve particular purposes in various applications. For example, bioinert biomaterials are developed to be inert or inactive when introduced into the body. The purpose is to prevent blood clotting by providing a surface in vascular surgery. The development of each unique type of biomaterial widened the area of application, and in turn, broadened the revenue generation in the market. In recent times, a wide range of biomaterials has been invented, such as the metallic, ceramic polymeric, and natural biomaterials. Each of these types has given rise to applications in specialty areas, ranging from neurology to plastic surgery.
  • New inventions in cosmetic surgery are boosting the UK biomaterials market, with over 71,000 UK citizens opting for cosmetic surgery in 2015. Overall, there was a 12.7% rise in invasive cosmetic procedures with increased demand for all procedures. Scientists are developing novel methods to use biomaterials in life science applications. The use of biomaterials in drug delivery is one promising application that is making its mark in the market studied. As new and improved biomaterials are being developed, their applications are widening. These applications provide multiple revenue generating sources in the market studied. The number of cosmetic procedures performed in the United States has grown six-fold since 1995. In the coming years, more inventions and improvements in biomaterials are expected to drive the growth of the market studied.

    Biomaterials Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

  • BASF SE
  • Dentsply International
  • Noble Biomaterials Inc.
  • Biomet Inc.
  • Invibio Ltd
  • Carpenter Technology Corporation
  • Bayer AG
  • Royal DSM
  • Corbion NV
  • Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099138

    Key Market Trends:

    Orthopedics is believed to witness the Fastest Growth in Application-wise Segmentation

    In the application segmentation of the biomaterials market, orthopedics is believed to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

    The orthopedics application of biomaterials is majorly comprised of bone graft substitutes, which include allograft, autograft, demineralized bone matrix, bone morphogenetic proteins, cell-based matrices, and synthetic bone graft substitutes.

    BMP-2 (INFUSE), a recombinant DNA product, is one of the most renowned products by Medtronic that helps in faster fracture healing.

    Bone graft substitutes find most of their applications in spinal fusion, trauma fixation, joint reconstruction, craniomaxillofacial fixation, dental fixations, and other applications. Growth factor enhanced grafts are expected to have a high growth rate in the market studied. This includes human growth factors or morphogens. There is a shift from autologous/allogeneic bone graft substitutes to synthetic bone graft substitutes. The technological advancements for better osteoinductivity, osteoconductivity, and osteogenicity are expected to propel the growth of the market studied.

    India is believed to witness Fastest Growth in the Asia-Pacific Region

    The biomaterials market is growing at a fast rate in India. Orthopedic, dental, and cardiovascular biomaterials have a considerable share in the Indian biomaterials market. The increasing orthopedic procedures, dental surgeries, and cardiovascular surgeries are the reasons for high market shares for orthopedic and cardiovascular biomaterial products.

    Due to the high prevalence of cardiac disorders and increasing pacemaker procedures in India, the market for pacemakers is expected to have a consistent demand and steady growth rate during the forecast period.

    Medtronic is a market leader in pacemakers. There is a high rate of angioplasty with stent placement and a parallel demand for the same. The Indian biomaterials market is experiencing growing demand for bone graft substitutes and the market studied for the same is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099138

    Detailed TOC of Biomaterials Market Report 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 New Innovations in the Field of Biomaterials
    4.2.2 Increasing Implant Devices and Plastic Surgery Market
    4.2.3 Increasing Applications of Biomaterials in Wound Care/ Sports Injury
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Compatibility Issues
    4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines
    4.3.3 High Price of the Implantable Biomaterials
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type of Biomaterial
    5.1.1 Natural Biomaterial
    5.1.2 Metallic Biomaterial
    5.1.3 Ceramic Biomaterial
    5.1.4 Polymeric Biomaterial
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Neurology
    5.2.2 Cardiology
    5.2.3 Orthopedics
    5.2.4 Ophthalmology
    5.2.5 Gynecology
    5.2.6 Wound Care
    5.2.7 Dental
    5.2.8 Tissue Engineering
    5.2.9 Gastroenterology
    5.2.10 Plastic Surgery
    5.2.11 Other Applications
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 US
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 BASF SE
    6.1.2 Dentsply International
    6.1.3 Noble Biomaterials Inc.
    6.1.4 Biomet Inc.
    6.1.5 Invibio Ltd
    6.1.6 Carpenter Technology Corporation
    6.1.7 Bayer AG
    6.1.8 Royal DSM
    6.1.9 Corbion NV
    6.1.10 Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    cPDM in Electrical and Electronics Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

    Inulin Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026

    Fat Powders Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

    Cloud Computing Stack Layers Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026

    Self-service Kiosk Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026

    Microspheres Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026

    Axle Shaft Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026