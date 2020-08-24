“Bio-implants Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Bio-implants Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Bio-implants Industry. Bio-implants market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Bio-implants market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

A bio-implant is a prosthesis that is used to normalize physiological functions. It is made of biosynthetic materials, like collagen, and tissue-engineered products, like artificial skin and tissues. Some of the bioimplants are made up of polymers or biopolymers as well. The market is segmented by type of bio-implants, origin, and geography.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Cardiovascular Implants is the Segment under Type of Bio-implant is expected to hold Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The major factor driving the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the world. Moreover, there is an evident rise in geriatric population, globally, which is expected to create more opportunities for the market over the forecast period. As per the data published by the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, congenital heart defect affects nearly one out of every 100 infants in the United States or about 40,000 children per year. Furthermore, according to the estimates of the American Heart Association, in 2018, cardiovascular diseases accounted for nearly 836,546 deaths in the United States, which is about 1 of every three deaths in the country. Also, some of the significant risk factors, such as smoking and high blood pressure, are increasing in the United States owing to the sedentary lifestyle of the population. Most of the patients opt for heart surgery, and bioimplants can be used to treat various cardiovascular diseases. Thus, owing to all the above-mentioned factors, the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for Largest Market Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share for the bio-implants market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The major factors driving the growth of the market are an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of better healthcare infrastructure. According to the American Chiropractic Association, 2017, about 65 million Americans are suffering from lower back problems every year, and approximately 8 out of every 10 Americans are expected to suffer from back pain at some point in their life. In addition, there is a rising number of cases of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. For instance, according to the National Eye Institute, about 7.7 million diabetic retinopathy cases and 24 million cataract cases were recorded in the country. This number is expected to reach 11.3 million and 38 million, respectively, by 2030. The rising number of cases of chronic diseases is expected to increase the overall demand for the bio-implants market. Thus, owing to the all above mentioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth rate over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Bio-implants Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Lifestyle Disorders

4.2.3 Rising Preference toward Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Bio-implants

4.3.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Bio-implants

5.1.1 Cardiovascular Implants

5.1.2 Spinal implants

5.1.3 Orthopedic Implants

5.1.4 Dental Implants

5.1.5 Ophthalmic Implants

5.1.6 Other Implants

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Biomaterial Metal and Alloys

5.2.2 Polymers

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 aap Implantate AG

6.1.2 Abbott

6.1.3 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

6.1.4 BIOTRONIK, Inc.

6.1.5 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

6.1.6 LifeNet Health

6.1.7 MiMedx

6.1.8 Smith & Nephew Plc

6.1.9 Zimmer Biomet

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

