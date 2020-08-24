“Big Data as a Service Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Big Data as a Service Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Big Data as a Service Industry. Big Data as a Service market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Big Data as a Service market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Big data as a service (BDaaS) is the delivery of statistical analysis tools or information by an outside provider that helps organizations understand and use insights gained from large information sets in order to gain a competitive advantage.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Private Cloud has Significant Share In the Market

Private cloud services are explicitly designed for the organization’s needs. They are usually offered via a private network or corporate WAN, rather than an open Internet source.

Private cloud services allow organizations to set up IT architectures (e.g., by specifying their requirements for security and service-level agreements), and also allow applications hosted in the cloud to integrate with applications that are kept in-house.

In a private cloud, both infrastructure and services are always maintained on a private network, and software and hardware are dedicated solely to the client organization. They ensure that no data is misplaced or lost, and also provide the flexibility of control to modify resource configuration according to demand.

The United States Occupied the Largest Share In the Market

United States is expected to dominate the regional and global big data as a service market over the forecast period, as most of the major vendors in the market are US based and also the adoption of big data services are very high in the regional discrete manufacturing, banking, process manufacturing, professional services, and federal/central government sectors.

According to the Digital Change Survey done by IFS in 2017 to assess the maturity of digital transformation in a range of sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, aviation, construction and contracting, 46% of the companies in all industries are looking to invest in the big data and analytics in the country.

Adoption of big data services for enhancing internal efficiency is trending in the country. 43% of companies in the above survey also identified internal process efficiency as the primary driving force behind the digital transformation.

American multinational corporation, Intel is finding significant value in big data. The company uses big data to develop chips faster, identify manufacturing glitches and warn about security threats. By adopting Big Data, the company has been able to enable predictive analysis and save around USD 30 million on its Quality Assurance spend while still improving quality.

The manufacturing sector is also forecast to increase faster than the general economy. According to the MAPI (Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation) foundation, production will grow by 2.8% from 2018 to 2021. Further, the rising adoption of SaaS among local SMEs is expected to expand the studied market scope over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Big Data as a Service Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Cloud Adoption And Rise In The Data Volume Generated

4.3.2 Increasing Demand For Improving Organization’s Internal Efficiency

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Data Security Concerns

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.1.2.1 Private

5.1.2.2 Public

5.1.2.3 Hybrid

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 IT and Telecommunication

5.2.2 Energy and Power

5.2.3 BFSI

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Retail

5.2.6 Manufacturing

5.2.7 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 SAP SE

6.1.5 Hewlett-Packard Company

6.1.6 SAS Institute

6.1.7 Accenture PLC

6.1.8 Information Builders Inc.

6.1.9 Google LLC

6.1.10 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.1.11 Alteryx Ltd

6.1.12 Wipro Ltd

6.1.13 Opera Solutions LLC

6.1.14 Guavus Inc.

6.1.15 MapR Technologies Inc.

7 MARKET INVESTMENT

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

