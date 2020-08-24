Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Industry. Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The manufacturing industry has evolved since the last industrial revolution. Technology has played a critical role in shaping the modern manufacturing industry. With the introduction of Industry 4.0, the production establishments took a step forward and implemented many IoT and IIoT solutions to get live feedback from factories and working environments. With the implementation of Machine to Machine services and telematics solutions in production establishments, the industry has moved from the traditional value chain to technology, asset, and engineering-oriented value chain

Market Overview:

The Big Data Analytics In Manufacturing Industry Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 30.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. With the high rate of adoption of sensors and connected devices and the enabling of M2M communication, there has been a massive increase in the data points that are generated in the manufacturing industry. These data points could be of various types, ranging from a metric detailing the time taken for a material to pass through one process cycle or a more complex one, such as the calculation of the material stress capability in the automotive industry.

Manufacturing is a crucial component of a company’s end-to-end supply chain. The value chain participants, like Raw material suppliers, Inventory managers, and Manufacturers have moved from manual product, tracking to the use of barcode scanners and investing in technologies, like RFID and sensors to monitor the stock, production processes, and ascertain when maintenance is required and to take action before the production quality is affected. Such technology adoption was made to monitor aging manufacturing equipment, in order to avoid production downtime, which could be as high as EUR 180 billion (for Britain’s manufacturers, according to Oneserve, the field service management company).

In addition to monitoring the asserts, these technologies are being used to gain information about the location of raw materials and finished products within the production facility, to know the status of the availability status (both volume and location data). In addition, advancement in UHF technology has made creating RFID systems more efficient and evolved in such a way that they are able to identify raw material/product specifications like SKU, color, and type thus improving the traceability throughout the supply chain.

Manufacturing is one of the most targeted industries by cyber attackers owing to the presence of vital data related to company and government. According to EEF (formerly the Engineering Employers’ Federation), over 45% of the manufacturers have been subjected to a cybersecurity incident.

With the increasing integration of technological advancements in the manufacturing industry, the security concerns are also ascending at a significant pace.

