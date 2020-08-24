Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market Development and Future Demand Analysis Report

Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market – Overview

The oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices are the ones which are used for clearing secretions from the airways. It is useful for people who are suffering from chronic respiratory problems such as COPD, cystic fibrosis, and chronic bronchitis among others. The device is used for removing excessive mucus that is produced because of these disorders. It helps in loosening the walls of lungs and makes breathing easy.

Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market – Competitive Landscape

The global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market has a highly consolidated vendor landscape. There are only a handful of notable players operating in the market space. The companies are expected to concentrate on product development and innovation in order to stay ahead of their competition. Moreover, they are also resorting to aggressive marketing strategies such as mergers, takeovers, strategic alliances, and partnerships to move ahead of the competitive curve. Some of the prominent brands operating in the global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market are AirPhysio, Allergan plc., D-R Burton Healthcare, Medica Holdings, LLC., Monaghan Medical Corporation, PARI GmbH, R. Cegla GmbH & Co. KG, Smiths Medical, Inc., WyMedical Pty Ltd, among others,

Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are exerting a positive influence of the overall development of the global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market. One of the key driving factors for the market growth is the growing prevalence of asthma. It is a chronic respiratory disease that has affected millions of people around the world. With such large patient pool, the market is expected to leverage substantial growth opportunities in the coming years of the forecast period.

In addition to this, in recent years, there have been massive developments in terms of research and studies. This coupled with innovation and creation of new products have also helped in the development of the global market in the past few years. Constant technological and research development are also key for fueling the overall market growth. Furthermore, growing prevalence of chronic pulmonary diseases is also influencing the market growth.

Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market – Geographical Outlook

The global market for oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices has five key regional segments. These regional segments are Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of these, currently, the global market is being dominated by the regional segment of North America. As per the findings published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on an average, 1 in 13 people in America is suffering from asthma. This roughly creates a patient pool of nearly 25 million people in the US alone. Naturally, the regional segment of North America is witnessing a high demand for these oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices. In addition to this, presence of a strong medical infrastructure and early availability of new products and devices is also helping in the overall development of the regional market.

On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is projected to witness a highly promising rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. The growth of the market can be primarily attributed to the growing patient pool, increased spending on the development of the healthcare infrastructure by the emerging economies, and rising patient awareness.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

