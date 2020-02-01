GDPR Services Market 2020 Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Strategic Outlook – 2025

Market Overview

The GDPR Services market was valued at USD 1183.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4364 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. In May 2018, EU data regulation called the General Data Protection Regulation, went into effect, impacting organizations of all industries where personal data is a significant part of their business and operations.

– According to ZDNet, 45 % of companies run at least some big data workloads in the cloud. The increasing volumes of data generated by different enterprises is one of the key factor driving the market for GDPR services. Enterprises are taking data-driven decisions which is possible only when authenticity of data is retained. Many organizations are even making their data available to the public.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented with many vendors offering services to support GDPR services across almost all industry verticals.

– October 2018 – OneTrust launched targeted data discovery technology to automate data subject requests, pre-populate data maps and simplify risk assessments. The tool is designed to integrate with customer relationship management (CRM), IT service management (ITSM), and human resource information system (HRIS) tools.

– June 2018 – IBM launched SaaS solution for comapanies who want to uncover where their data is stored and address any issues related to GDPR compliance.

– May 2018 – Microsoft extended the GDPR privacy rights to all its customers, globally. Due to the new European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation.

Scope of the Report

Currently, storing the personal data securely has become the most important task for big organizations, especially with the continuous advancements in technology. The prevalence of cyber security attacks is increasing, and these attacks bypassing the traditional security tools, which direct led to an increase in the demand for advanced protection techniques, such as GDPR services.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Industry to Dominate the Market

– IoT has a lot of applications in healthcare, from remote monitoring to medical device integration. It also has the potential to not only keep patients healthy and safe, but to improve how physicians deliver care as well.

– But, IoT also creates the need for data governance for the healthcare sector, as the industry struggle with the massive amount of data produced by sensors, wearables, remote monitors, and other medical devices.

– According to European Telecommunications Network Operators’ Association (ETNO), the number of IoT units in healthcare in the European Union (EU) is expected to increase year on year.

– The US healthcare regulation HIPAA provides protection over patient data. Securing patients� private medical history and health records is of the utmost importance within the healthcare market.

North America to Witness the Highest Growth

– The North American region is projected to experience the highest growth in demand, due to the early adoption of cloud-based technologies and IoT by the United States. However, benefits, such as improved agility and flexibility as well as being able to deploy new applications, also hold significance.

– The major driver behind the investments is the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to utilize enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial.

– IBM has partnered with MasterCard to combat GDPR with Truata. With these series of investments, communications, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing applications in North America are expected to witness a significant growth rate, over the forecast period.

Influence of the GDPR Services market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the GDPR Services market.

-GDPR Services market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the GDPR Services market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of GDPR Services market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of GDPR Services market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the GDPR Services market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global GDPR Services Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

