Ride Sharing also called as vanpool, carpool, instant ride-sharing and dynamic ride-sharing. Ride sharing is the type of transportation with one or more than one person travelling along same direction. This type of transportation contains picking different travelers from various places and dropping them to similar or different destinations. It will contain various type of vehicles such as 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler. Introduction of application including GPS, high internet speed and habit on smartphone will help to expand ride sharing industry. Adoption of on demand transportation service at any time at any location will help to boost global ride sharing market.

Latest Research Study on Ride sharing Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Ride sharing Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Water Heater Tank.The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Uber Technologies Inc. (United States), ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (OLA) (India), Lyft (United States), Grab (Singapore), Careem (Dubai), Taxify OÜ (Estonia), Gett (Israel), Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co (China), BlaBlaCar (France) and Wingz (United States)

The Global Ride sharing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEV)), Application (Institutional, Personal), Vehicles (Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler, Four-Wheeler, Others)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Ride sharing Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Market Drivers

Adoption of On Demand Transportation Service

Increasing Dependency on Internet and Smart Phone

Up Surging Demand of Share Rides with Other Person

Rising Employment Opportunity

Market Trend

Attraction towards Autonomous Vehicles

Extension into Bike and Scooter-Sharing

Marketing and Promotional Offers

Restraints

Fluctuation in Price of Rides

Intensely Competitive

Opportunities

Ride Sharing Generate Lucrative Opportunities in Rural Areas in Emerging Country

Technological Advancement

Challenges

Strict Government Regulations

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Ride sharing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



