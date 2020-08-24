Passenger Information System Market to Remain Competitive | Major Giants Advantech, Alstom , Wabtec, Cubic

The passenger information system is the operating tool responsible for providing, at any time, visual and audio information to passengers at stations and transfer facilities, both automatically or programmed manually. Nowadays, increasingly connected world, rail companies need to differentiate by making their services more attractive to passengers has led to significant growth of the global passenger information system market in the forecast period.

Latest Research Study on Passenger Information System Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Passenger Information System Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Water Heater Tank.The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Advantech (Taiwan), Alstom (France), Wabtec (United States), Cubic (United States), Cisco (United States), ST Engineering (Singapore), Siemens (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), EKE-Electronics (Finland), Atos SE (France) and Televic Group (Belgium)

The Global Passenger Information System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Hardware, Solutions, Services), Services (Consulting and Integration, Training, Support and Maintenance, Others), Solutions (Information Announcement System, Display Systems, Emergency Communication Systems, Infotainment Systems, Mobile Applications, Others (Passenger counting systems and video monitoring systems)), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways), Location (On Board, In Station)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Passenger Information System Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Consistent, Real-Time, and Reliable Passenger Information

Increasing Use of Smartphones with Enhanced Connectivity Improves the Transit Experience

Market Trend

Rising Frequency of Passenger Journey through Public Transport

Restraints

High Maintenance and Implementation Costs of Passenger Information System

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of IoT and Big Data to Enhance Passenger Travel Experiences

Challenges

Poor Internet Connectivity Across Underdeveloped Economies

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Passenger Information System Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



