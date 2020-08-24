Telepresence Robotics Market Future Estimations (2018–2028)

Global Telepresence Robotics Market: Overview

The demand within the global market for telepresence robotics has been rising on account of the supremacy of these robots over other conventional robotic systems. Telepresence robots are equipped with display screens and are connected to a smart device such as smartphone or desktop. These robots are also known as motorised desktop robots or autonomous mobile robots, and have gained traction from several industrial units. The two types of telepresence robots available in the market are stationary and types mobile robots, and both of these types are popular across multiple sectors. The domain of robotics has emerged as a panacea for several sectors and industries as it has helped in improving efficiency and incorporating innovation. Furthermore, the trust shown by industrial leaders in robotic technologies has put pressure on the manufacturers of robotic devices to maintain high quality standards. Telepresence robots can be monitored remotely, and this factor has played a key role in enhancing the growth prospects of the global market for telepresence robots. In view of the aforementioned points, it is safe to assert that the global telepresence robotics market would expand at a stellar rate in the years to come.

The global telepresence robotics market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: type, application, end-use industry, and region. All of these segments cumulatively define the growth dynamics of the global telepresence robotics market.

A report on the global telepresence robotics market is an evaluative account of the trends, opportunities, conditions, and restraints pertaining to the global telepresence robots market. The report follows a simple and elaborate approach to explain the various drivers of demand within the global market for telepresence robots. The market for telepresence robotics lies in a niche segment of the technology and media sector.

Global Telepresence Robotics Market: Trends and Opportunities

The demand within the global telepresence robotics market has been rising on account of advancements in the global business landscape. The need to conduct teleconferences to setup business meetings, sign deals, and make agreements has been a recurring trend in the business sector. Furthermore, telepresence robots can help in remotely managing the personnel or workforce within an organisation which has given an impetus to the growth of this market in recent times. The hospitality and tourism industry has emerged as a key consumer within the global market for telepresence robotics in recent times. This factor shall also play a pivotal role in the growth of the global telepresence robotics market over the forthcoming years.

Global Telepresence Robotics Market: Market Potential

The use of telepresence robots for guiding tours across cities and areas of visit is projected to offer commendable growth opportunities within the global market for telepresence robotics. Furthermore, telepresence robots also stand in for night watchmen and factory inspectors, and this factor is projected to aid the growth of the global market for telepresence robots. The use of telepresence robots in the healthcare sector is another key driver of demand within the global telepresence robotics market.

Global Telepresence Robotics Market: Regional Outlook

The demand within the telepresence robotics market in North America has been increasing at a skyrocketing pace in recent times. This trend owes to the use of telepresence robots to assist healthcare consultants across several healthcare centers in the US and Canada. Furthermore, the deployment of telepresence robots in the retail sector of the US has also aided regional growth.

Global Telepresence Robotics Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key vendors in the global telepresence robotics market are Double Robotics, Inc., InTouch Health, VGo Communications, Inc., and Anybots Inc.