Agriculture Robots Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2017 – 2025

Global Agriculture Robots Market: Snapshot

Robots are poised to replace agricultural hands. They can pluck fruits, sow and reap crops, and milk cows. They carry out the tasks much faster and with a great degree of accuracy. This coupled with mandates on higher minimum pay being levied in most countries, have spelt good news for the global agriculture robots market.

Reason enough for the industry to cheer. Companies are increasingly investing in developing more efficient robots leveraging cutting-edge technologies to further their market positions. They are taking to modern technologies such as cloud, data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) to create more autonomous and unmanned robots that will drastically reduce the need for human intervention.

Tractors, for example, have become increasingly autonomous, robotic milking parlors have become widespread, and drones are slated to change the contours of farming in the near future. In fact, unmanned remote-controlled helicopters are already being used for spraying rice fields for over two decades. With the introduction of light weight drones, the process will see more widespread adoption. Embedded with small multi-spectral sensors, such drones shall also help gather crucial information on farms which would enable farmers to take data-driven accurate decisions.

While all such improvements bode well for the agriculture robots market, the hue and cry over rising automation resulting in job losses at an alarming pace is somewhat of a dampener for the market. A short while back, Microsoft founder and trillionaire techie Bill Gates expressed his disproval against rising automation by suggesting taxing of robots that supplant human workers. Coming from a techie of his stature, this sure sounds like a warning bell to the industry that stands at an interesting juncture now waiting to explode.

Global Agriculture Robots Market: Overview

The demand for agriculture robots is increasing as they help in automating the agriculture business and meeting the rising demand from the global market. The technology holds promise of significantly improving crop yield, variety, and quality. The latest agriculture robots developed and introduced, can be put to various applications such as seeding, scouting, weeding, application of fertilizers, harvesting, and irrigation.

The report provides in-depth insights into the various factors supporting the growing of the global agriculture robots market and those restraining its trajectory. It segments the market based on various parameters and covers the drivers and limitations affecting the market’s growth across all these segments. Using Porter’s five forces it gauges the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, degree of competition prevailing in the market, and the prevailing threat from substitute and new entrants.

Global Agriculture Robots Market: Drivers and Restraints

A plethora of benefits offered by agriculture robots such as accuracy and precision, minimal requirement of human labor, faster task accomplishment, cost benefits, and fatigueless functioning will encourage their wider adoption across the global agricultural industry. The rising labor cost is creating substantial demand for automation in the agriculture sector. A few of the innovations expected to bolster adoption of agriculture robots in the long run are use of wireless sensors, driverless tractors, penetration of wearable and drones, proliferation of controls and systems driven robots, and the rising demand for the 3D printing technology in the agriculture sector.

Besides these, penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) will pave way for the popularity of “smart farming”, which also promises considerable growth opportunities for the market. The rising focus on improving farm yield by leveraging the latest technologies based on satellite is another driver, which the market is expected to benefit from over the forecast period. Due to the fact that natural resources such as land, labor, and water are limited, adopting technology will emerge as the key of improving agricultural production to feed the increasing masses. Given the scenario, agribots are likely to play a vital role and are expected to be used across vital stages of agriculture cycle such as harvesting, watering, sowing, and seeding.

On the downside, agricultural robotics need extensive research in order make machines make logical sense of the complex biological environment. Therefore, challenges prevailing in terms of proper execution of machines without destroying the field or crops could limit the adoption of the technology.

Global Agriculture Robots Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global agriculture robots market can be segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. The demand for agriculture robot is significant high in countries exhibiting high demand for advanced technologies. For instance, the market has found lucrative opportunities in Japan, Australia, Mexico, China, and Canada. In the forthcoming years, the market is expected to witness considerable growth as both Europe and Asia Pacific exhibit a high rate of uptake. However, the U.S. will continue ranking as the fastest growing market and thus exhibit the highest CAGR over the course of the report’s forecast period.

Global Agriculture Robots Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the leading players operating in the global agriculture robots market are Autonomous Tractor Corporation, ISO Group, AGROBOT-Soluciones Robóticas Agrícolas SL, Blue River Technology, Inc., Autonomous Solution Inc., Agribotix LLC, Deere & Company, Energid Technologies Co., and Yamaha Corporation.