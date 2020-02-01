Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Report 2020-2024 by Global Manufacturers – IBM Corporation, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Trend Micro

The Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2024. Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global advanced persistent threat protection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period to reach revenue of $16.2 billion by 2024.

Top Companies: IBM Corporation, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Trend Micro, Symantec Corporation, FireEye, Forcepoint, SecureWorks, McAfee, and Fortinet among many others

Overview: The cybersecurity industry is among the fastest growing industries, which provide tremendous economic opportunities but face continuous evolving cyber terrorism and data breaches targeting various sectors, especially government, BFSI, energy & utilities, and education among many others. With the business operations increasingly relying on the Internet and networks, cybersecurity is becoming a major concern. With more and more number of systems being connected, making the lateral movement and compromising the systems by malicious codes are becoming easy for attackers, which can cause more damage to the organizations as well as their customers.

There are significant growth opportunities for the APT protection market due to various factors such as improving the visibility and control across the organization network, reducing the business risks by preventing and responding to APT attacks, and securing the highly confidential and sensitive information from being stolen by the attackers. According to several recent surveys, more than 65% of the security breaches worldwide were discovered months after the incident. Hence, detecting the APT attacks at the right time enables organizations to prevent financial losses and damage to the brand name.

Competitive Analysis

IBM, Cisco, Symantec, and Palo Alto Networks are the key players in the advanced persistent threat protection market. In 2017, IBM acquired Agile 3 Solutions, LLC for adding capabilities to the companys security portfolio. In 2018, Cisco acquired Duo Security to expand its cloud and security capabilities. Symantec, in 2018, acquired Javelin Networks for enhancing its endpoint security business. Palo Alto Networks, in 2017, acquired LightCyber Ltd., for adding behavioral analytics in the offerings for enhancing the functionality of the platform.

The report also includes the complete insights of the industry and aims to provide an opportunity for the emerging and established players to understand the market trends, current scenario, initiatives taken by the government, and the latest technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and to take informed decisions.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the advanced persistent threat protection market during the forecast period. The market in this region is expected to grow due to the increasing number of cyber attacks and stringent government regulations. The governments of the US and Canada are witnessing more than 12% of the rise in cybercrimes on a yearly basis. The governments in these countries are investing heavily in the cybersecurity and making compliance standards for preventing APTs in a proactive manner. In the US, the present compliance standard has made it compulsory for organizations to have IT security solutions, which contain security information and event management (SIEM).

Influence of the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market.

– Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market -leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market -particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

