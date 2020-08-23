Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Vicor, Infineon, Artesyn
“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Isolated DC-DC Converters market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Isolated DC-DC Converters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Isolated DC-DC Converters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Isolated DC-DC Converters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Isolated DC-DC Converters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Isolated DC-DC Converters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Isolated DC-DC Converters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Isolated DC-DC Converters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Isolated DC-DC Converters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Research Report: Vicor, Infineon, Artesyn, XP Power, PULS, Texas Instruments, Bothhand Enterprise, BEAR Power Supplies, Ericsson, RECOM, Traco Electronic, ON Semiconductor, Analog Devices
Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Segmentation by Product: Step-down, Step-up, Other
Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial & Automation, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Other
The Isolated DC-DC Converters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Isolated DC-DC Converters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Isolated DC-DC Converters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Isolated DC-DC Converters market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Isolated DC-DC Converters industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Isolated DC-DC Converters market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Isolated DC-DC Converters market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Isolated DC-DC Converters market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Isolated DC-DC Converters Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Isolated DC-DC Converters Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Step-down
1.4.3 Step-up
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Industrial & Automation
1.5.3 Consumer Electronics
1.5.4 Medical
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Isolated DC-DC Converters Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Isolated DC-DC Converters Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Isolated DC-DC Converters Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Isolated DC-DC Converters Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Isolated DC-DC Converters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Isolated DC-DC Converters Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Isolated DC-DC Converters Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Isolated DC-DC Converters Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Isolated DC-DC Converters Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top Isolated DC-DC Converters Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan Isolated DC-DC Converters Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Isolated DC-DC Converters Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Isolated DC-DC Converters Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Isolated DC-DC Converters Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Vicor
12.1.1 Vicor Corporation Information
12.1.2 Vicor Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Vicor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Vicor Isolated DC-DC Converters Products Offered
12.1.5 Vicor Recent Development
12.2 Infineon
12.2.1 Infineon Corporation Information
12.2.2 Infineon Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Infineon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Infineon Isolated DC-DC Converters Products Offered
12.2.5 Infineon Recent Development
12.3 Artesyn
12.3.1 Artesyn Corporation Information
12.3.2 Artesyn Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Artesyn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Artesyn Isolated DC-DC Converters Products Offered
12.3.5 Artesyn Recent Development
12.4 XP Power
12.4.1 XP Power Corporation Information
12.4.2 XP Power Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 XP Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 XP Power Isolated DC-DC Converters Products Offered
12.4.5 XP Power Recent Development
12.5 PULS
12.5.1 PULS Corporation Information
12.5.2 PULS Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 PULS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 PULS Isolated DC-DC Converters Products Offered
12.5.5 PULS Recent Development
12.6 Texas Instruments
12.6.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information
12.6.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Texas Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Texas Instruments Isolated DC-DC Converters Products Offered
12.6.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development
12.7 Bothhand Enterprise
12.7.1 Bothhand Enterprise Corporation Information
12.7.2 Bothhand Enterprise Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Bothhand Enterprise Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Bothhand Enterprise Isolated DC-DC Converters Products Offered
12.7.5 Bothhand Enterprise Recent Development
12.8 BEAR Power Supplies
12.8.1 BEAR Power Supplies Corporation Information
12.8.2 BEAR Power Supplies Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 BEAR Power Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 BEAR Power Supplies Isolated DC-DC Converters Products Offered
12.8.5 BEAR Power Supplies Recent Development
12.9 Ericsson
12.9.1 Ericsson Corporation Information
12.9.2 Ericsson Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Ericsson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Ericsson Isolated DC-DC Converters Products Offered
12.9.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.10 RECOM
12.10.1 RECOM Corporation Information
12.10.2 RECOM Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 RECOM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 RECOM Isolated DC-DC Converters Products Offered
12.10.5 RECOM Recent Development
12.12 ON Semiconductor
12.12.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information
12.12.2 ON Semiconductor Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 ON Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 ON Semiconductor Products Offered
12.12.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development
12.13 Analog Devices
12.13.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information
12.13.2 Analog Devices Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Analog Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Analog Devices Products Offered
12.13.5 Analog Devices Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Isolated DC-DC Converters Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Isolated DC-DC Converters Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
